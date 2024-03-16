Prince William spotted without wedding ring amid Kate Middleton photo scandal, here's the truth

Prince William was recently spotted in London without his wedding ring as he stepped out for the first time since Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo controversy. The outing comes just days after she took the fall for the manipulated family photo captured by the Prince of Wales. In addition to the photo being edited, Kate faced severe backlash for not wearing her wedding band. It may come as a shock to many that Prince William has never once worn his wedding ring. Britain's Prince William delivers a speech as he attends the Diana Legacy Awards at the Science Museum in London, Britain, March 14, 2024. Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Why does Prince William never wear wedding rings?

The Princess of Wales is almost never seen without her wedding and engagement rings. This is why netizens raised eyebrows when she chose not to wear them in the now-deleted photograph. Meanwhile, Prince William has never once worn his rings since tying the knot in 2011.

After the Mother's Day scandal, netizens started questioning why the Princess faced backlash for not wearing her rings when the Prince had never worn his. A month before their Royal Wedding, the St. James Palace confirmed that Prince William will not wear any ring even after his marriage. A palace insider told Mirror at the time, “He’s [Prince William] not one for jewellery. He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.”

Meanwhile, the insider explained that Kate will “wear a ring fashioned from a lump of Welsh gold owned by the Royal Family that has been smelted down.” The insider also revealed that the “couple have both had a hand in the design.” Both Kate's engagement and wedding rings are significant. Her iconic sapphire engagement ring was an heirloom from the late Princess Diana.

Despite the recent controversy, it is not the first time that Kate opted to forego her rings. Though seldom, the Princess of Wales doesn't wear her rings during sporting events or public visits to hospitals. Prince William's choice of never wearing his rings sets him apart from his brother, Prince Harry, who is often pictured with his wedding bands.