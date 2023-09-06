‘The Crown’: Netflix teases final season will depict a Royal Wedding from 2005

Fans are excited for the sixth and final season of TV series "The Crown". Amid the excitement, Netflix has teased that the final season will have an episode depicting the marriage between now King Charles III and now Queen Camilla. Fans are excited for the sixth and final season of TV series "The Crown".(X(formerly Twitter)/@TheCrownNetflix)

In a post on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) on Monday, Netflix tweeted "After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season."

The accompanying photo with the tweet, read: ""Service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of his Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall” with the date on it as "9th April 2005" and venue as "St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.""

Notably, now King Charles was the Prince of Wales in 2005 while now Queen Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall. When Charles married Camilla, it was his second marriage.

Earlier, Charles was married to Princess Diana but they had got divorced, which was finalised in August, 1996. Almost one year later, Diana had died in a horrific car crash in a tunnel in Paris.

In the final season of the hit series, late Princess Diana's death will also be covered. Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story from when they started dating at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, is also part of the storyline in the final season.

Interestingly, in his memoir "Spare", Prince Harry talked about how he and Prince William tried to convince their father Charles not to marry Camilla.

“Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved,” Harry wrote in the book.