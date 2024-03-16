Prince William argued over Kate Middleton's parents, there were signs of sour relationship prior to Duchess' surgery

Prince William and Kate Middleton can't seem to catch a break. A new report suggests things started falling apart between them even before the barrage of conspiracies unleashed post-surgery. Speculations around the Princess' whereabouts were exacerbated recently when Kensington Palace released a heavily doctored Mother's Day family photo. Following this, she was spotted accompanying her husband for a car ride, but an uproarious response pointed out that the woman in question didn't quite look like her. The infamous car snap pictured outside Windsor fuelled conspiracy theories, reigniting claims of Prince William's alleged affair with Lady Rose Hanbury. With all internet sleuths embarking on this sadistic rollercoaster ride, the future King-Queen pair hasn't had time to let off steam. Instead, the trauma keeps building up. FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Friday, June 23, 2023. Attention on Princess Kate has reached levels not seen since she married Prince William in a fairy-tale wedding in 2011. An admission from Kate that she altered an official family photo triggered a backlash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)

It may seem like their sense of stability was shattered in the past few weeks. However, the newly surfaced report paints a different picture, hinting at high tensions between the pair since before Kate's abdominal surgery in January 2024. The Prince and Princess were apparently fighting over her parents struggling to pay the bills.

Prince William - Kate Middleton fighting over her parents

A source claimed that minor creditors bashed the royal family as Middletons struggled to emerge from their financial crisis owing to their lifestyle. Kate Middleton and Prince William were allegedly fighting over this issue before she was hospitalised for her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

The insider also came clean about King Charles being “outraged” with how the financial and PR disaster had marred “monarchy's face," especially with Kate as the future queen. (Aceshowbiz)

According to inside claims, the Middletons have carelessly squandered their money after Kate was “married into the royal family.” The COVID-19 pandemic served another sucker punch to her parents, Carole and Michael, as their debt rose as high as $3.2 million, compelling them to renounce their party supplies firm.

A palace insider didn't mince any words, outrightly declaring Prince William's stand amid the hefty setback: “William embraced his wife's family as his own and looks like a fool.”

The supposed ‘betrayal’ deepened the rift between the royal couple. Although Kensington Palace has been notoriously stacking up failure after another to clean up the mess, each day proves to be a burden for the royal family, with insiders dishing more and more alleged secrets that continue to rip apart their reputation. Regardless of the tabloid reports, Middleton's social media follower count has skyrocketed since her editing slip-up.