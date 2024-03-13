Kate Middleton's Windsor car photo sparks new photoshop controversy on internet: 'Doesn't look like her'

Kate Middleton's "disappearance" from the public eye has given rise to many conspiracy theories online. However, ever since the Princess of Wales admitted to a major editing failure in her Mother's Day image with her three children, every image released by the Palace or its sources has been met with a lot of scrutiny. The 42-year-old was photographed with Prince William on Monday, potentially putting an end to all disappearance rumour theories, but it seems like a segment of the internet is not convinced at all. Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was just so stunning on her India tour and she still is on her two-day visit to Thimphu, Bhutan. (REUTERS)

Internet claims Kate Middleton's Windsor Car image is photoshopped

“Princess Kate Middleton spotted in car doesn’t look like her …” a few users claimed on x (formerly Twitter). Many wonder how, given that the picture was taken from someone's phone, not one of those photos captured the whole face of the Princess, and why only William’s face is clearly visible in every image. Things didn’t stop there. Keen-eyed royal followers also questioned the color of the bricks, which somehow didn’t appear to match the color of the bricks outside the car.

The car in which she was photographed was also surrounded by questions like: “It is rather odd that the car in yesterday's picture of Catherine, Princess of Wales, otherwise known as Kate Middleton, has 6 wheels - 2 of which seem discombobulated.”

“Has no one else noticed that the most recent photo of #KateMiddleton in the car… the bricks in the car windows, don’t appear to match the bricks outside the car… Is this another photoshopped picture,” an X user wrote on Monday after the photos went viral.

Is Kate Middleton's Windsor car photo old?

A few users also presented theories claiming the picture might be old, dating back to Christmas 2023 — the last time Middleton was seen before undergoing abdominal surgery in January. “They used a Christmas day photo. They erased her earring, her hat brim can clearly be seen, as can the top be seen obscuring the rectangle in the interior of the car… then they added some noise to make it harder to discern the edits… they are really bad at this!!!” an internet user wrote.

Photographer blasts all the claim

Hours after social media started buzzing with theories and claims about doctored photographs, the photographer who snapped the shot told Page Six that his agency doesn’t “change photos in photoshop other than adjusting the light levels if necessary.” Bennett added, “Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times, and with some reflection on the glass, it can be difficult.”

Earlier, following an editing mishap, Middleton made a rare public statement, releasing an apology. She said, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” she wrote on X from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”