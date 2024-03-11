Oscars 2024: Michael Keaton unlocks new Batman meme amid Schwarzenegger- DeVito’s joke

Oscars 2024 wrapped up with some historic wins and memorable moments. From Jimmy Kimmel’s lighthearted jokes, successfully avoiding offense, to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer's magic, the event is set to remain the talk of the town. However, another beautiful moment captured on stage was when Batman reunited with his on-screen foes. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited and didn’t forget to come after Michael Keaton. Batman reunited with his on-screen foes. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito at Oscars with Michael Keaton(Disney Plus stills)

Michael Keaton takes friendly heat from Schwarzenegger & DeVito

During the 96th Academy Awards live telecast, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito recreated their iconic Twins moment as they arrived as award presenters. The duo took center stage to present the winners for Best Visual Effects, awarded to (Godzilla Minus One), and Best Film Editing, awarded to (Oppenheimer.) However, it was their Batman jokes that won the internet and potentially gave rise to a new meme.

“Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason,” DeVito said as the audience tried to guess. “We’ve both tried to kill Batman!” Schwarzenegger delivered, giving everyone a good laugh.

For the unversed, DeVito played Penguin in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns and had a one-on-one scene with Michael Keaton. On the other hand, Schwarzenegger faced off with George Clooney’s Batman as Mr. Freeze. Both actors jokingly discussed their defeats against Batman and playfully targeted Michael Keaton, who was in the audience trying hard not to laugh.

“Oh. He threw me out a window!” DeVito said referring to his Penguin character. He then pointed towards Keaton and said, “There he is. He’s right here. He’s right there. Look!”

The camera panned and captured Keaton giving off his daring look, as if challenging both of them for the next battle. This moment has now become a new meme sensation on the internet. “You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here,” Schwarzenegger quipped.

New meme unlocked?

Internet is definitely loving this Batman brawl and few have even got their new meme fest. A user wrote, “Standing ovation for these two followed by the cutaway to Michael Keaton. I can’t.” Others chimed in too, “Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunite at the Oscars, with their old nemesis Michael Keaton looking on.” “I’m not even kidding this isn’t a slight at Batman or Returns, But this is my favorite Michael Keaton Batman performance, Legitimately feels like a scene from the comics where Bruce Wayne is found out & after accepting there’s no denying says bring it.”

Michael Keaton's recent activities

Keaton was one of the presenters of the award at the 2024 Academy Awards, sharing the stage with his co-star, Catherine O'Hara, from Beetlejuice. Last year, Keaton returned to the big screen for the first time in years, reprising his supporting role as Batman in Warner Bros The Flash opposite Ezra Miller.