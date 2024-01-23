2024 Oscars nominations - Studio Ghibli's Boy and the Heron and Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus One earn major nods

The excitement is building as the 2024 Oscars nominations have been revealed, and Japan is proudly in the spotlight with not one but two major nods. Studio Ghibli's 'Boy and the Heron' nominated for Best Animated Feature at 2024 Oscars.

The Boy and the Heron soars: Best Animated Feature Nomination

Boy and the Heron, a creation of the legendary Studio Ghibli, has clinched a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Tough competition ahead:

Going head-to-head with animated giants like Nimona, Elemental, Robot Dreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Boy and the Heron faces stiff competition.

Godzilla Minus One: Nominated for Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One's director, Takashi Yamazaki, spills the beans on the film's VFX. With just 35 artists and a $10 million budget, the kaiju spectacle wowed audiences and now earns a nomination for Best VFX.

Versus the titans: The competition in the Best VFX category is fierce, including names like Napoleon, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Creator, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The countdown to Oscars: March 10th, 2024

Save the Date: The 96th Academy Awards will take center stage on March 10th, and fans are eagerly awaiting the grand reveal of winners. The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood will host the star-studded event.

Anime making waves: The Boy and the Heron's recognition

Golden Globes: The Boy and the Heron secured victory at the 81st Golden Globes Awards, winning the Best Motion Picture - Animated category.

Mainichi Film Awards: Ahead of its February 14 ceremony, The Boy and the Heron is set to receive the Noburou Oofuji Award at the 78th Mainichi Film Awards, recognizing its innovative and creative expressions in animation.

Annie Awards and BAFTA Recognition: The film also gained nominations from prestigious events like the Annie Awards and the British Academy Film Awards, proving its international acclaim.