Hollywood veteran Danny Devito is the latest to praise RRR: 'If I had my way…'

Published on Aug 27, 2022 08:36 PM IST

Danny Devito is the latest person from Hollywood to shower praised on SS Rajamouli's RRR and even Shahid Kapoor's R Rajkumar.

Danny Devito has praised RRR.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Hollywood veteran Danny Devito is the latest star to praise SS Rajamouli's epic Telugu hit, RRR. In a recent interview, Danny talked about his love for Bollywood, unaware that Bollywood is different from Telugu cinema. (Also read: Popular YouTube series Honest Trailers takes a hilarious shot at RRR this time)

Danny is just the latest overseas star to praise the movie. Previously, multiple filmmakers from Hollywood have showered their love on the film, the latest being directors Edgar Wright and Joe and Anthony Russo.

Speaking to India Today about the film and his own upcoming show Little Demon, he said, "Oh, I love Bollywood big time. In fact, as a matter of fact, a few days back, I watched RRR and another one R... Rajkumar, it was really good! I think if I had my way next season or whenever I could talk everybody into it, we should definitely bust into a big number."

Danny added, "It will be amazing to see people in the realms doing the moves. But also, what I love about Bollywood is it keeps the story intact. If it's a love story, then the two romantic leads will be seen going at it. Like in RRR, it's about the battles between everybody but they keep up the story even in the singing. And I love that aspect of it. I think it's great."

RRR is a period, fictional epic film based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR. Released theatrically in March, RRR has raised over 1,200 crore at the global box office. The Hindi version of the film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally.

Edgar Wright, the director behind Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Last Night in Soho, said he recently saw RRR at the British Film Institute (BFI) and found it an "entertaining" watch. "Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause," the 48-year-old filmmaker tweeted on Saturday. The official page of RRR on Twitter thanked Wright for all the praise.

