From Jackie Chan to Sylvester Stallone to Arnold Schwarzenegger: Celebs who starred in adult films

Wondering which are the celebs who starred off their career in adult films? While it might be hard to guess the following names, all of them featured in adult films before they shot to fame. From Jackie Chan to Sunny Leone and Sylvester Stallone, these celebs starred in adult films. Celebs who featured in R-rated films.

Sunny Leone

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sunny Leone starred in Jism 2.

Sunny Leone left her career in adult films after her Bollywood debut. Before this, she held dual citizenship of Canada and America. She starred in several adult films before participating in Bigg Boss as the wild card entry. Later Sunny starred in her first film, Jism 2, and never looked back.

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan starred in adult films reportedly during his struggling phase.

Martial artist, actor, director, singer, film producer, and stuntman Jackie Chan was also in the business of adult films at the beginning of his career. Jackie admitted to it in an interview with Chinadaily, “I had to do anything I could to make a living 31 years ago, but I don't think it's a big deal, even Marlon Brando used to be exposed in his movies. The porn movie at that time was more conservative than the current films."

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone was paid $200 for his adult film.

Sylvester Stallone needs no introduction with hits like Rocky and Rambo and many more. But before his big break, he used to be an entertainer in the world of adult films. He starred in a softcore pornography feature film titled The Party at Kitty and Stud's, for which he was paid $200 for two days' work. Reportedly, the film title was changed to The Italian Stallion after his success with Rocky.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger once starred in a adult film.

Believe it or not, the list also includes Arnold Schwarzenegger. Years before becoming the Governor of California, Arnold formerly worked as a gay porn model, as per Elle. The actor-turned-politician also ditched clothes and posed naked for a gay magazine, After Dark.

Matt Le Blanc

Matt Le Blanc rose to fame after Friends.

Matt Le Blanc rose to fame with Friends. But before becoming the TV-favourite Joey Tribbiani, he featured in in soft porn. In fact, his acting break happened in The Red Shoe Diaries. Years later, he never had to go back.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place