Stallone recalls Rocky's audition with unseen video of him & late Carl Weathers: ‘I looked like..'

Sylvester Stallone is throwing open the archives, offering a glimpse into the heart and humor of his iconic partnership with the late Carl Weathers. The American actor and filmmaker who recently made his comeback on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, shared a never-before-heard story about Weathers' unforgettable Rocky audition, taking us back to the very beginnings of their on-screen rivalry. Stallone also revealed behind-the-scenes moments from the intense rehearsals for the climactic fight scene in Rocky 1. Stallone recalls Rocky's audition with unseen video of him & late Carl Weathers(Instagram, United Artist, Getty Images)

Stallone on working with the late great Carl Weathers

The legendary actor Carl Weathers, known for his portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, passed away recently. Tracing back through history, award-winning actor Sylvester Stallone achieved his greatest critical and commercial success in 1976 with his iconic role as boxer Rocky Balboa in the first film of the successful Rocky franchise. Stallone and Weathers shared a deep bond.

During his appearance on the Tonight Show, Stallone fought back tears as he recalled Carl Weathers' audition moment and many other untold stories. While discussing a Rocky statue in Stallone's LA home, Jimmy asked, "Hey, speaking of Rocky, you recently lost someone very near and dear to you last week." “It was shocking. You know, every time I just swell up. It’s -- He was magnificent.” said the visibly emotional Stallone.

A glimpse into Carl Weathers' Rocky audition

The 77-year-old filmmaker remarked, "'Rocky' was a compilation of really great actors, almost born to play those parts. And I couldn’t fill that spot because it required incredible athleticism, brains, spirit, talent, and speed. He had it all. I mean, he had it all," he said, referring to Carl Weathers.

The actor mentioned that Weathers was still playing for the Oakland Raiders when the producers brought him in for an audition. He recalled how Weathers entered the room in a not-so-happy mood, saying, "Oh, God, this better be good." Stallone joked about Weathers' mood, saying, "Perfect. Check that, bad mood." The Creed star, then described how Weathers took off his shirt, showing off his impressive physique, which made Stallone feel intimidated. Despite feeling like "Pooh Bear" compared to Weathers' "Adonis," Stallone hired him after their playful interaction.

The veteran actor also brought some behind-the-scenes video of him and Carl Weathers practicing the movie Rocky 1's last fight scene.