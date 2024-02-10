Super Bowl halftime: Usher thinks it will be foolish to perform without...

Super Bowl performer Usher has hinted at a potential reunion with his original Yeah crew Lil Jon and Ludacris, during the halftime show. Describing it as "foolish" to perform without them, Usher has sparked speculation and excitement among fans of the early 2000s hit. Whether this leads to a complete reunion performance is uncertain, but it has definitely heightened the excitement surrounding the eagerly awaited Super Bowl event. US Singer Usher(Instagram/usher)

Usher hints at epic Super Bowl throwback with Lil Jon & Ludacris

In his pre-Super Bowl appearance on Entertainment Tonight, the R&B artist hinted at some potential guests for his 13-minute performance at the upcoming sports event. He suggested that it would be a missed opportunity not to perform his hit 2004 song Yeah especially since the song's featured artists, Ludacris and Lil Jon, are currently in Las Vegas. He said, "I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!' let's just start there," Usher said. “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda's here and not play 'Yeah!' ”

There's currently much speculation about who might join the Hey Daddy singer, especially since he hinted at mysterious guests for the big day. Usher recently talked about packing his 30-year career into just 13 minutes in an interview with Apple Music. "I gotta do it in 13 minutes, That makes it a bit difficult." He said.

"I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present — which is here in Las Vegas — and thinking about where we're headed in the future,” he further added. “That was really the idea.”

Reminiscing about his Las Vegas residency, the singer shared that he enjoyed skating among other unforgettable events. He is eager to share these memories with the crowd. He stressed the special opportunity of performing in front of 60,000 live audience members and hopes that millions worldwide will watch the performance. “But you're going to get the best of it because it's before 60,000 people in this room — and hopefully 180,000 people, 80 million people for the world to see,” he continued.

Is Justin Bieber joining Usher in Super Bowl?

Justin and Usher have shared a close bond since the STAY singer’s initial days when he was just 13 years old. Recently TMZ reported that Usher is in direct contact with Justin for Super Bowl performance, on the other hand, the latter, who was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome has kept a low profile lately. However, a confirmation is still awaited about his participation.