BTS’ Jungkook to Justin Bieber: Usher teases mystery Super Bowl guest, internet speculates

The Super Bowl halftime show is famous for bringing together musical icons, and this year seems no different! The R&B and pop music sensation Usher, set to grace the stage with his electrifying performance, has dropped a cryptic hint about a surprise guest, sending the internet into a frenzy of speculation. Could it be the global K-pop phenomenon Jungkook from BTS, with whom he recently collaborated on the Standing Next To You remix, or is it Justin Bieber, whom the American artist was recently reported talking to? Usher drops cryptic hint about surprise guest for Super Bowl halftime show(Image credit: Bighit Music, X, Getty images)

Will BTS Jungkook join Usher in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Well, fans think so. During a recent interview and promotional video, BTS' Jungkook's remix of Usher's Standing Next To You was showcased alongside other songs slated for Usher's Super Bowl performance on February 11, 2024, ET. Despite serving in the military, fans speculate that Jungkook may receive special authorization to participate in the event. Although BTS has been granted permission for select performances during military service, the probability appears low. On the other hand, some think the show might include prerecorded messages, live video feeds, or sing-along videos with Jungkook to add a personal touch.

Is Justin Bieber joining Usher in the Super Bowl halftime show?

According to TMZ, Usher has reached out directly to Justin Bieber about potentially sharing the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime show. For those unfamiliar, Usher and Justin have a longstanding relationship, with reports suggesting that Usher mentored Justin when he was just 13 years old, as part of Scooter Braun's management team. As per the source, “Usher reached out to Bieber about performing. We're told there were no handlers involved on either side ... they talked directly to each other.” However, fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from either side.

Alicia Keys is one of the confirmed guests at Super Bowl 2024

Given Usher's collaborations with several prominent artists in 2023, expectations are high for a star-studded LA Super Bowl night. Earlier reports from TMZ indicated that Alicia Keys will be a special guest during the halftime show, making her the first to confirm her participation. The two artists earlier collaborated on the song, My Boo.

Usher might bring some of his old collaborators

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup this Sunday might just witness a legendary throwback. Usher hinted at a potential reunion with collaborators Ludacris and Lil Jon for his 2004 hit Yeah! During an interview with Entertainment Tonight he said,“Let’s just start there. It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas—Jon is here, Luda’s here—and not play ‘Yeah!’”