Justin Bieber drops studio sneak peek, fueling speculations of new music

Speculations about a potential upcoming project was ignited by Justin Bieber's recent Instagram posts. This week, the pop star shared photos offering glimpses into studio sessions and microphone rehearsals with his bandmates, drawing excitement from fans. Instagram's official account added to the buzz, commenting "Justin's back" on one set of photos.

Could Justin Bieber Take the Stage at the Super Bowl

Fans speculated whether Bieber's recent activities signaled preparations for a Super Bowl performance—a not-so-farfetched theory, given that his mentor and collaborator Usher is slated to be the halftime performer.

Prior to this week, the artist appeared to be directing his attention away from the music realm, engaging in ventures like his recent collaborations with Drew House and Adidas for this year's NHL All-Star jerseys.

From Warehouse Beats to Sweet Kisses

Amidst his slideshow posts showcasing performances in a spacious warehouse setting, Justin Bieber took a moment to celebrate his relationship with wife Hailey Bieber, sharing affectionate snapshots of the couple engaged in sweet PDA. The adorable shot, posted without a caption, prompted Hailey's succinct comment that perfectly captured the mood: 'We're cute.'"

Grammy Winner's Social Media Hiatus

Prior to this deal, the Grammy winner had stepped back from social media. He broke his three-month hiatus in August, sharing a heartwarming photo featuring himself, his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and their niece Iris—Alaia Baldwin's daughter.

If the recent studio posts from this week are any hint at his musical comeback, it's a moment fans have been eagerly anticipating. Justin Bieber faced a setback with a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis in June 2022, leading to the postponement and eventual cancellation of the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour as he prioritized his health.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber.(API)

Maintaining a low profile for the majority of the following year, Justin Bieber made a comeback in September 2023 with a surprise cameo on the acoustic version of SZA's Snooze.