Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino’s final film, The Movie Critic

Brad Pitt is set to reunite with Quentin Tarantino for the director’s final film, The Movie Critic, according to Deadline. Brad Pitt is part of a Formula One movie being filmed around the event and won't be driving. (Christian Bruna/Pool photo via AP, File)(AP)

This will be their fourth collaboration, after Pitt appeared in True Romance (1993), Inglourious Basterds (2009), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), which earned him his first Oscar for best-supporting actor.

Tarantino has praised Pitt as “one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars”.

The Movie Critic is a Los Angeles-based film set in 1977, following a critic who works for a fictional magazine called The Popstar Pages. Tarantino revealed that the film is “based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag”.

“He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his shit was really funny. He was as rude as hell,” he continued.

The Movie Critic will be Tarantino’s final one

The film is expected to be Tarantino’s last, as he has previously announced his intention to retire after making 10 films. The Movie Critic will be his 10th feature, following Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which grossed $377m worldwide.

Pitt’s involvement in the film is not yet confirmed, as he has a busy schedule ahead of him. He is currently working on an Apple-produced Formula One racing movie with director Joseph Kosinski, who also helmed Top Gun: Maverick.

The Bullet Train actor will also star in another F1 movie with Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, which has no title yet. Plus, he will share the screen with George Clooney in the Apple thriller Wolfs, and he has recently released titles like the action thriller Bullet Train and the showbiz drama Babylon.

Tarantino has said that he wants the lead of The Movie Critic to be “somebody in the 35-year-old ball park” and “a new leading man for me”. He also described the character as “a very good critic” who was “cynical as hell”. He said that his reviews were “a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic”. He made these comments to Deadline at the Cannes film festival last year, where he premiered Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Movie Critic is likely to start filming either at the end of this year or in early 2025.