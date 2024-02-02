Millie Bobby Brown wields sword against monsters in new Damsel poster

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to star in her upcoming OTT film Damsel. Ahead of its release, a new poster was dropped by Netflix. The film will be released on March 8. Also read: Stranger Things season 5: Why netizens are calling for a boycott of the Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown starrer series Millie Bobby Brown in new Damsel poster.

Millie Bobby Brown in Damsel

The poster features Millie in a fierce look. Wielding a sword, she stands to take down monsters. The poster reads, “This is not a fairytale.” Further, the caption of the post read, “Millie is out to slay (the monster) in Damsel on 8 March, only on Netflix.”

Damsel

Damsel is a fantasy feature. It is directed by Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. In the film, Millie plays a dutiful damsel, Princess Elodie, who is selected by her queen to marry a handsome prince. But everything comes crashing down when she realises she's being used by the royal family as a sacrifice to pay an ancient debt. She gets thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, where she has to fight to survive.

Earlier, a teaser trailer of Damsel was released. The clip opened with Millie running for her life through spooky woods, straight out of a fairytale. Timber Timbre's song Run From Me played ominously in the background.

It also offered glimpses into Millie finding ways to survive against all odds. She makes a rope out of her clothes to climb a cavern of sharp, crystal spikes. She is also seen narrowly escaping death and raising her sword to fight the dragon in the dungeon.

Cast of Damsel

Damsel boasts of an ensemble cast including Nick Robinson as Prince Henry, Ray Winstone as the King, Brooke Carter as Prince Henry's younger sister and Ricky Guillart as Sir Oded. Angela Bassett and Robin Wright shine through as Lady Bayford and Queen Isabelle. Other stars in the film are Shoreh Aghdashloo, Sam Sharma, Sonya Nisa, Erickson Santos Gomes, Elmano Sancho and Saif Mohsen.

Damsel was initially set to release on October 13 last year. Later, it got pushed to 2024. The film is written by Dan Mazeau. It is backed by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

