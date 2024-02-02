Wife of Oscar-nominated Killers of Flower Moon producer dies by suicide after jumping from hotel

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide Bradley Thomas and wife Isabelle Thomas(Getty images for BAFTA)

Bradley Thomas's 39-year-old wife, Isabelle Thomas, was found dead at a Los Angeles hotel. Bradley is a film producer. Authorities have reported that her cause of death is suicide, citing "multiple traumatic injuries." Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, has earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture this year. Bradley Thomas is one of the producers of the picture. According to police sources, she was discovered dead when emergency personnel got there.

Investigating authorities claim that 39-year-old Isabelle Thomas jumped from the hotel's balcony on Monday night. There is no evidence that Isabelle left a suicide note behind. Her death was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner's Office due to several traumatic injuries that aligned with the signs of a “major fall.”

Bradley and Isabelle got married in 2018 and have two kids together, according to TMZ, the first outlet to break the news. Over the years, the couple, Thomas and Isabelle (previously Lawrence), have been spotted together at a number of movie premieres and red-carpet events in Hollywood. The last appeared together on January 13, 2024, at the Maybourne Beverly Hills hosted the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party

With outstanding performances by Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Leonardo DiCaprio, the film received ten Oscar nominations in all. Following the discovery of oil on tribal territory, the plot centers on a series of killings that target Osage people and their ties to the Osage Nation. Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films jointly released the film in theaters across the United States on October 20, 2023.

For those unfamiliar, Bradley has contributed to several popular films, including Dumb and Dumber, There's Something About Mary, Kingpin, Shallow Hal, Hall Pass, and The Mule.