Martin Scorsese makes history with tenth Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, surpassing Steven Spielberg

Martin Scorsese is now the most-nominated living director in the history of the Academy Awards. The filmmaker earned his tenth nomination for Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon on Tuesday, surpassing Steven Spielberg to set this record. (Also read: Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Billie Eilish react to their Oscar 2024 nominations: ‘We are all so grateful’) Director Martin Scorsese attends the premiere for the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Los Angeles, California, US. (Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS)

Martin Scorsese creates Oscar record

Martin Scorsese won his only Academy Award for Best Director in 2006 for The Departed. He was first nominated in the category for his work in Raging Bull in 1980. Since then, the filmmaker has scored a spot in the category for directing The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. This year, Scorsese will be competing in the category with Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest.

Steven Spielberg, however, has been nominated for Best Director nine times. He was first nominated for 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and was most recently in the list for 2022’s The Fabelmans. He has won in the category twice, for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. William Wyler holds the record for the most nominations in this category, with 12. He died in 1981.

Killers of the Flower Moon scored ten Oscar nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Lily Gladstone, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr., Best Editing and Best Original Song.

Upon receiving the news of his nomination, Scorsese said, "It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long. I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized — our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen."

