Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Billie Eilish react to their Oscar 2024 nominations: ‘We are all so grateful’

The 2024 Oscar nominations are here! Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated with 13 nominations, whereas Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nods. Poor Things scored big with 10 nominations. (Also read: Fans slam Oscars 2024 nominations after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie snubs: ‘Patriarchy wins again’) The 2024 Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 10.

Here are the reactions from the stars, as reported by The Academy, upon hearing the news of their nomination on Tuesday morning.

Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actor for Barbie

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," Ryan said.

"To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film, he added.”

Emma Stone, Best Picture and Best Actress for Poor Things

Emma said, “11 nominations for Poor Things feels like a surreal dream. I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories. Congratulations to Mark, Tony, Robbie, Holly, Blackfish, Nadia and Mark, Jerskin, Shona, James, Szusza, Andrew, Ed, and the captain of our ship, Yorgos Lanthimos on their nominations, as well as Searchlight Pictures and all of those in front of and behind the camera who brought this film to life."

She added, “The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence. And to Lily, Carey, Sandra, and Annette. It’s the biggest honor just to be in your company.”

Bradley Cooper, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay for Maestro

“We are all so grateful to be recognized along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire. Thank you to Jamie, Alex and Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents' story to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honored to be included,” Bradley said.

Paul Giamatti, Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Holdovers

Paul said, "I'm genuinely flabbergasted by this morning's news. It's such an incredible honor to be acknowledged by the Academy like this. And such an amazing thrill to be a part of such a wonderful Hollywood tradition. I'm so happy for this beautiful film, for the entire cast and incredible crew, for the great folks at Focus, for our producer Mark Johnson, writer David Hemingson, and my Holdovers family, Da'Vine and Dominic. Alexander Payne has been an incredible friend and collaborator, and I will be forever grateful to him for giving me the kind of role every actor hopes to play. My love and thanks to everyone!"

Lily Gladstone, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily said, “I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for this unparalleled honor. It has been a great blessing in and of itself to be a working actor at all, and to get to tell a story like Killers of the Flower Moon” is beyond what I could have ever hoped for. I both share and owe this moment to the incomparable Martin Scorsese, who honoured the voices and wishes of the Osage Nation with such fortitude, and to my gracious and legendary co-stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and especially Leonardo DiCaprio.”

She added, “His immense, exceptional talent and heart made this possible, I am forever a proud and grateful friend. I also want to acknowledge the rest of the amazing cast and crew that I was lucky enough to work with, including so many talented Osage and Indigenous artists, advocates, activists, leaders and storytellers. Indigenous excellence shaped this magnificent film, both in front of and behind the camera, at all levels of production.”

"It's all the more sweet to get to share this honor with the legendary Six Nations Cayuga and Mohawk musician Robbie Robertson, Osage Nation composer Scott George, Marty, Bob, Thelma Schoonmaker, Jacqueline West, Rodrigo Prieto, Jack Fisk and all who were a part of bringing this difficult and necessary story to fruition on such a masterful scale. A heartfelt congratulations to Annette, Sandra, Carey and Emma — you are all astounding and inspire me endlessly…I struggle to believe I’m in your company. To each of these humans, I say Iitaamiiksistsikomiit; I hope you all enjoy this beautiful day,” Lily concluded.

Carey Mulligan, Actress in a Leading Role for Maestro

Carey said, “We poured so much love and joy into Maestro. I’m brimming with gratitude today and huge pride for the rest of the Maestro team! Thank you to Bradley [Cooper] for handing me this gift of a role and an experience. I fiddled with Felicia’s lighter all morning, keeping the point of all of this close to my heart. I’m so grateful to the Academy — we are going to have the best time ever dressing up and paying tribute to this extraordinary couple.”

Colman Domingo, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Rustin

“To be amplified for my work for portraying this American Hero is everything to me. When my name is called, so is BAYARD RUSTIN's. What an extraordinary honor. My heart is bursting with joy,” Colman said.

Robert Downey Jr, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer

Robert said, "Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight. It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer, and it's a privilege to be an Academy member nominated alongside such esteemed company."

Emily Blunt, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Oppenheimer

“I'm completely overcome and overjoyed! Weak legged and immensely grateful for this moment. It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields… we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed,” Emily said.

America Ferrera, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Barbie

America said, "I'm stunned and so moved to be nominated among the brilliant artists who have done beautiful and important work this year. And I'm so proud to get to bring Latiné representation to this year's Academy Awards, along with my fellow Latiné nominees. May the diversity of voices acknowledged by the Academy continue to grow! I'm thrilled to celebrate my phenomenal Barbie family and all their achievements. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie made history and raised the bar with Barbie. The cultural and industry impact they've achieved will be felt for generations and I'm so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it."

Martin Scorsese, Best Directing and Best Picture for Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin said, "It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long. I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized — our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen."

Billie Eilish and Finneas, Best Original Song for Barbie

Billie said, “We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for 'What Was I Made For?' As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire. Our deepest gratitude and thanks go out to the incomparable Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach for their genius vision and execution, the entire Barbie cast and crew, Lucky Chap Entertainment and the Warner Bros. Pictures team."

She added, "Thank you to Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well. And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song. We are truly honoured. Thank you."

