Fans slam Oscars 2024 nominations after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie snubs: ‘Patriarchy wins again’

Barbie scored eight Oscar nominations, but lead actor Margot Robbie and filmmaker Greta Gerwig were left out in the major categories of Best Actress and Best Director, respectively. Fans of the film reacted to the snub and took to X to point out how this reflects ‘patriarchy in the Real World.’ (Also read: Oscars 2024 full list of nominations: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods) Barbie scored eight nominations at the 2024 Oscars, but snubbed Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig in key categories.

Fan miffed with Greta Gerwig's Best Director snub

A fan on X wrote, "Ken (Ryan Gosling) getting nominated and not Barbie (Margot Robbie) is honestly so fitting for a film about a man discovering the power of patriarchy in the Real World."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Another pointed out the irony and said, "All-female movie celebrating the triumph of feminists over toxic patriarchy: Guy playing the patriarch get Oscar Nomination, Female star and director get shut out, Patriarchy wins again! Thanks Barbie!"

"Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking and made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom?! Barbie," said another fan.

Ken over Barbie?

Many expressed their disappointment with Margot Robbie getting snubbed in the Best Actress race. A fan said, "So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing barbie… in Barbie Oscars."

Another wrote, "Ken being nominated for an Oscar and Barbie and her director are not really sums up the whole film." A comment also read, "If Ryan deserved a nom, then Margot certainly did, the fact she wouldn't have won isn't the point. It almost feels like the Academy deliberately played into the theme of the movie to get people talking. Oscars haven't been about who actually deserves it for a long time."

Ryan Gosling, who got nominated in Best Actor in a Supporting Role, also expressed his disappointment with Greta Gerwig's snub and said in a statement, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Meanwhile, Barbie got nominations in other categories including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress, and two nominations in Best Original Song. Interestingly, Greta Gerwig also became the first woman to direct three consecutive Best Picture nominees with Lady Bird, Little Women and now Barbie.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place