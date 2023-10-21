Killers of the Flower Moon review round-up: Another masterpiece by Martin Scorsese

Another masterpiece

Several international reviews of the film have hailed Killers of the Flower Moon as another of Martin Scorsese's masterpieces. The New York Times review, which called the film as an “unsettling masterpiece,” stated, “For his telling, Scorsese has drawn on assorted genres — the movie is at once a romance, a Western, a domestic drama, a whodunit and, finally, a police procedural — that effortlessly mix, ebb and flow.”

The review of Independent claimed that the film is as much of its lead stars and Martin's muses as of the Osage community it tells the story of. “Killers of the Flower Moon, despite the weighty presence of DiCaprio and De Niro, is ultimately framed around the perspective of the Osage Nation, who worked extensively on the production as consultants, craftsmen and actors,” states the review.

Well worth its lengthy runtime

The review of Digital Spy says the film is long (3 hours, 26 minutes), but is “worth every minute.” It states, “The filmmaker has managed to blend his style with a fresh point of view that never forgets who the victims are. In the end, he even offers a commentary on true crime and how the genre usually places entertainment above understanding.”

The review by Mashable also praises the ending on similar lines by stating, "Scorsese isn't just ushering us into the backrooms of the criminal world, he is exposing how the insidiousness of white supremacy in America makes all those who do nothing to actively fight it complicit in its evils."

