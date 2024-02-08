Shocking videos show ‘pro-life Spider-Man’ climbing Las Vegas Sphere before being arrested

A man was arrested after illegally climbingthe Las Vegas Sphere on Wednesday, February 7. Maison DesChamps, a resident of Las Vegas, addressed his followers on social media in a video from the top of the city’s signature orb. Maison DesChamps, a resident of Las Vegas, addressed his followers on social media in a video from the top of the city’s signature orb (@CollinRugg/X, prolife.spiderman/Instagram)

DesChamps is a self-proclaimed “skyscraper climber” and “pro-life Spider-Man.” He has previously attempted other similar stunts. His Instagram bio says he climbs “skyscrapers to raise money for women in crisis pregnancies.” “Christ is king!” it adds.

DesChamps told viewers that his goal was to raise money for homeless pregnant women, and someone named Isabelle in particular. “She is homeless and pregnant and needs help, guys,” DesChamps said as sirens blew in the background. “I guess they’re going to make me go through the top.”

According to Men’s Journal, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed that around 10:11 am on Wednesday, they received "reports of an individual scaling a building near the 200 block of Sands Avenue."

At the time, police shut down various streets surrounding the sphere, including Koval Lane and Sands Avenue. "Please avoid the area due to emergency vehicles responding," authorities said in a statement.

Several frightening images and videos of DesChamps climbing the structure surfaced on social media in the meantime. “They're going to have to put a rope around the Sphere because every drunk person in Las Vegas is now going to try and climb it,” one of the posts reads.

The Sphere later announced that he had been arrested. "We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter,” a spokesperson for the Sphere told KNTV. “The individuals involved are currently in the custody of LVMPD." He was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

DesChamps scaled the Las Vegas’ Aria Hotel and Casino back in August 2021 to protest safety precautions put in place in Nevada due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In May 2022, he was arrested for climbing San Francisco’s SalesForce tower. He was arrested again in October 2023 for climbing Chicago’s Accenture Tower. He is facing charges after climbing the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.