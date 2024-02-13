Madame Web first reactions: X users hail Dakota Johnson's movie after The Marvels debacle

The world premiere of Marvel's upcoming movie Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson in the titular role, took place in Los Angeles on Monday. The first reactions after the premiere are mixed, with many hailing the movie after the debacle of the women-led ensemble film The Marvels last year. (Also Read: Dakota Johnson has been making headlines throughout her Madame Web press tour: Her best comments so far) Dakota Johnson in Madame Web(YouTube)

Here's the good, the bad, the ugly of what X users have said about Madame Web:

The good

#MadameWeb is the movie I’ve waited for all my life. I laughed, I cried, and I cheered like hell. Was it perfect? Maybe not. But this latest S.J. Clarkson adventure shows there’s still some life in the movies. Marvel is saving cinema," wrote one user.

“#MadameWeb is a Amazingly-written and a fantastic movie packed with some of the best editing and performances. It even has solid cinematography and an interesting concept, the way they executed her web connecting them all is brilliant,” added another.

“#MadameWeb I am currently crying so hard right now. This is seriously the most beautiful, well put together story ever. I can't believe how magical it was. Truly made me shed a tear. And especially the one that part was just so truly heart touching words can not describe,” posted a third one.

The bad

#MadameWeb is totally fine. There’s really not a lot to say here. The leads are charming. Dakota Johnson is a witchy weirdo. The slasher/FINAL DESTINATION meets superheroes vibes are there. But there’s just not a whole lot to it. Not a disaster. Just kinda there," wrote a user on X.

The ugly

However, there was one particular user who wasn't very kind to the movie. They wrote, “#MadameWeb is an embarrassing mess. Talented stars wasted on probably the worst comic book movie I have ever seen. Filled with atrocious dialogue, awkward editing, & all around laughable structure. I sat there baffled scene by scene someone approved this. The memes will redeem it.”

About Madame Web

As per a statement, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and realises she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present.

While talking about her character in the film, Dakota said in a statement, "When you meet Madame Web in this movie, it's her origin story. It's how Cassie became Madame Web. So we start when she's a young woman. Ultimately in the comics she ends up being an old woman who develops a neurodegenerative disease. But since we are starting way back when, she's a paramedic; she's kind of an everyday hero, she is an independent and complex woman."

Directed by SJ Clarkson, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is all set to hit the theatres on February 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

