Dakota Johnson's upcoming movie Madame Web has bit the internet quite early. Thanks to the star's jarringly candid interviews and responses during the promotional rounds, many are now interested whether she is being sarcastic about the film or saying it for real. Here are some of the instances where Dakota left viewers curious about the fate of her new film. (Also read: Wicked trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo headline this musical adaptation; first look out at Super Bowl) Dakota Johnson will be next seen in Madame Web.(AP)

Researching Spiders?

The trailer of Madame Web made many confused whether they were supposed to take this bit of information- “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died,” seriously. Ask Dakota, and she does not seem to mind. In an interview with Huffington Post, when the actor was asked whether she remembers the line going viral. “I have no idea what this is about,” she asked, and then added, “Isn’t any sentence out of context … out of context?”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

An AI-generated movie?

Dakota also hosted Saturday Night Live last month, where she introduced Madame Web in a rather curious way. "I have a new movie coming out. It's called Madame Web. It is in the Marvel Universe and it also stars Sydney Sweeney. So, it's kind of like if A.I. generated your boyfriend's perfect movie,” she joked.

Why she hated filming The Office

Dakota didn't sugarcoat her feelings when she said how much she hated filming The Office. The actor briefly appeared in The Office's series finale. She played Dakota, a young accountant hired by Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) right after Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) was fired. Speaking with Seth Meyers, Dakota said, “That was honestly the worst time of my life. I loved that show [The Office] so much, And they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f***ing show. There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ and no one wanted to talk to me. Nobody gave a f**k.”

What Scarlet Witch told her

Then, in an interview with L'Officiel USA, Dakota Johnson shared that she ran into Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This happened right after she was signed on to star in the titular role for Madame Web. Did she ask how that experience was? What was their exchange? Dakota kept it inert and said, “When I got the Madame Web role, I ran into Lizzie Olsen in the hotel lobby and spoke to her about it for a bit, and that was helpful. She said she had a great time and… seemed very relaxed about it, so that was comforting.”

Fake explosions

Dakota also shared how she was excited to be working with a blue screen for CGI effects. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said: “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’”

In the same interview, she also talked about her stunt driving for the film. “I got to do a day of stunt driving work, and I’m really good at it, it seems!” Johnson exclaims, speaking to EW via Zoom in January. “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.’” she said.

The official synopsis of Madame Web reads, “In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.” The February 14 release also stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place