Sydney Sweeney opens up filming ‘disgusting’ Euphoria hot tub scene

American actress Sydney Sweeney shot to fame after portraying Cassie Howard in HBO's drama series Euphoria. Since then, the 26-year-old has starred in major shows and films like Madame Web. In a recent interview, Sweeney recalled filming the infamous hot tub scene from Euphoria Season 2. The Anyone But You star revealed, “It was the most disgusting thing I ever experienced.” Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of "Anyone But You" at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney recalls filming ‘disgusting’ vomit scene

During her appearance on the latest episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones, Sweeney explained the horrors of filming a vomit scene. The scene discussed here refers to the moment a drunk Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) has a breakdown over betraying her best friend and vomiting in the hot tub while Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are having a lover's spat.

Recalling the infamous scene from the hit TV show, the Reality star told host Sean Evans, “A lot of films, they'll just have a cup of mushed up anything that they have from craft team mixed with milk and water.” The Everything Sucks star continued, “and it’s the most disgusting thing, and you just put it in your mouth and you hold it and then you puke it up.”

“Sam (one of the directors), of course, did not want that. He just wanted vomit everywhere, so they had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body, and then they CGI-ed it out up my neck. And then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth,” Sweeney explained.

“During that scene, they're filling my mouth with throw up, and then I open my mouth and it just starts shooting out of my mouth. And it was the most disgusting thing I've ever experienced,” The Voyeurs star added per People.