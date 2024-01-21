Why Jacob Elordi is worried about returning to Euphoria season 3

Actor Jacob Elordi expressed a desire for more action and less talk in the filming of Euphoria season 3. Elordi playfully raised concerns about potentially outgrowing his portrayal of the teenage football player Nate Jacobs during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Actor Jacob Elordi at GQ's Men of the Year Party on Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles(AP)

During the course of the conversation, Elordi humorously suggested that if filming doesn't kick off soon, they might have to "Benjamin Button" him to match the character's age.

Elordi later commented on speculations surrounding the upcoming installment of the series, set to premiere in 2025. Rumours suggest a time-jump, transitioning the characters from high school to adulthood.

Unexpected A-List Admirer

Elordi, after sharing the screen with notable figures such as Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney in the Sam Levinson-created series, gained numerous new fans during the first two seasons of the drama, including an unexpected A-list admirer.

Jacob Elordi at the premiere of Saltburn on Nov. 14, 2023,(AP)

"One of the most notable ones is probably Leonardo DiCaprio, which might sound like a surprising name to drop," revealed the actor. "But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio."

Future of Euphoria

With Euphoria set to make its comeback in 2025 after being off the air for over three years, the possibility of a time jump is being considered. When questioned by The Hollywood Reporter on whether the upcoming third season could potentially be the show's finale, the HBO and Max chief acknowledged the star power of the ensemble, including Elordi, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney. He emphasized that the decision would ultimately rest with the show's creator, Sam Levinson.

The conclusion of the second season finale left viewers on a significant cliffhanger, particularly concerning the character Fez, portrayed by Angus Cloud. Tragically, Cloud passed away unexpectedly in 2023 after completing filming.

According to THR, Levinson had begun crafting the script for the already greenlit third season before the writers' strike occurred May 2. The details of the creator's intentions for Cloud's storyline remain uncertain.