Is Jon Snow coming back? Game of Thrones showrunners discuss potential spin-off

Winter is… maybe coming again? Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, recently broke their silence on the possibility of a Jon Snow spin-off series, leaving us yearning for more adventures beyond the Wall. The epic HBO saga went for an eight-season run from 2011 to 2019. It had many characters, and one of the main protagonists was Kit Harington's Jon Snow. Jon initially seeks escape from his past. However, he matures as a leader, rising through the ranks and defying expectations. The fifth season of Games of Thrones ended with Snow being murdered by the members of nights’ watch.(HBO)

Also read: Song Kang’s My Demon ratings surge ahead of hellish finale, Knight Flower rules the chart

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Game of Thrones creators address Jon Snow sequel rumors

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones, HBO has been working to extend its fantasy realm with House of the Dragon, alongside a few other Game of Thrones spinoffs in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the director duo is set to deliver another eagerly anticipated project – the 3 Body Problem, which is soon to premiere on Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter recently interviewed David Benioff and Dan Weiss and asked about the possible spin-off centered around Jon Snow, which was initially said to be in the works at HBO but has encountered delays. In response, Weiss said, “Nothing would make us happier than to work with our people from that show. But there are a lot of other ways to make that happen that are fresh and exciting for everyone involved.”

Also read: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning gets OTT release date with surprising 'Title drop' twist

He further added, “Also, unless [Kit Harington] has been doing a lot of working out, that’s a really heavy cloak for a guy in his 40s to carry around — it’s like 60 pounds.”

David added, “Maybe if we waited longer, like in the belated Hustler sequel The Color of Money — that was a good sequel.”

Jon Snow is on the cards but maybe not right now. Weiss suggested that perhaps when both he and Kit Harington are much older, around 80, there could be an opportunity for Kit to revisit the role of Jon Snow, complete with authentic gray in his beard.

Is Jon Snow's spinoff in works?

Jon Snow's spinoff took a backseat to the immediate buzz surrounding House of Dragons and the ordered Dunk & Egg series. For now, House of Dragons Season 2 reigns as the sole confirmed GOT spinoff. Oversaturation concerns could dampen HBO's appetite for further GOT projects simultaneously.

On the flip side, the delay in the Jon Snow spinoff could also be attributed to Kit Harington's hectic schedule. Since the conclusion of Game of Thrones, the actor has taken on prominent roles, including the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals.