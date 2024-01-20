Song Kang’s My Demon ratings surge ahead of hellish finale, Knight Flower rules the chart

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung's fantasy romance, My Demon, is heading into its finale. Before its scheduled conclusion, the K-drama has seen a significant rise in ratings both in Korea and globally on Netflix. Meanwhile, MBC's new drama, Knight Flower, has achieved a remarkable milestone by breaking into double-digit ratings, maintaining its steady popularity. My Demon ratings surge ahead of finale(Netflix)

Song Kang’s My Demon heads into the finale with a rating surge

Song Kang's My Demon experienced a rating surge before its finale, directed by Kim Jang Han and Kwon Da Som, starring Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, and Kim Hae Sook in lead roles, the show maintained its steady ratings. My Demon aired its 15th episode recording a nationwide household viewership rating of 3.7%, according to Nielsen Korea.

When and where to watch My Demon finale

Featuring Song Kang as Jung Gu Won and Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, My Demon is a supernatural romantic drama. The plot revolves around a 200-year-old demon who, despite initially considering humans insignificant and disliking them, experiences an unexpected turn of events as he falls in love with Do Do Hee, a wealthy and cold-hearted CEO.

My Demon airs simultaneously on SBS for domestic audiences and on Netflix for global viewers. The K-drama releases new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 10 am EST on Netflix, with the finale scheduled for Saturday, January 20.

Knight Flower breaks into double-digit rating

Set in the Joseon era, Knight Flower is an action-comedy drama with Honey Lee playing Jo Yeo Hwa. During the day, she's a quiet and virtuous widow for 15 years. But secretly, at night, she bravely helps those in need, leading a double life that not many know about.

Airing simultaneously with My Demon on January 19, the MBC K-drama Knight Flower witnessed a significant surge in viewership, reaching double-digit ratings for its third episode. Nielsen Korea reported that the latest episode of "Knight Flower" achieved an impressive average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent, securing the top spot in its time slot across all channels.