Zayn Malik says ‘Bonjour’ to Paris Fashion Week after 5 years of public disappearance

Zayn Malik the heartthrob musician reemerged with a flourish at Paris Fashion Week, igniting a frenzy among fans and fashionistas alike. Malik strode into the Kenzo show with a stylish haircut and a swagger that screamed, "Bonjour, runway, I'm back!" The internet celebrated his return to the entertainment scene by making him the top trend of the day. The pop star, making his first public appearance in five years, appeared at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. Zayn Malik attends the Tom Ford Women's Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.(AFP)

Zayn Malik graces the Paris Fashion Week after 5 years

Looking chic in the front row at the Kenzo runway show, Zayn, a 31-year-old former One Direction member, was in the company of musician Pharrell Williams, former CEO of Christian Dior Sidney Toledano, and singer Rita Ora during the brand's fall/winter 2024-2025 fashion show.

Fans are on cloud 9 screaming, “Zayn Malik is officially back in the spotlight, and his face card? Well, it seems it never declines.” Zayn rocked a navy blue patterned tweed suit, his sharp white shirt peeked through the unbuttoned layer. Tucking the shirt in with a hint of collar and showcasing his tattooed neck, Zayn traded youthful popstar vibes for a bold, edgy aesthetic. Long, highlighted locks slicked back added a touch of glamor.

Zayn Malik’s latest activities

He was last seen at a fashion event during the Tom Ford Womenswear Show in February 2018. Back in 2017, he worked on a special collection with Versace and had his pictures taken by his girlfriend at the time, Gigi Hadid, for the campaign. The last time we saw Zayn Malik walking down the red carpet was in May 2019, at the premiere of Aladdin in Los Angeles.

JoJo disclosed recording an unreleased duet with Zayn Malik

Artist JoJo spoke candidly about a recorded duet that tragically was never released back in October 2023. While engaging with her fans on social media to celebrate the seventh anniversary of her album Mad Love, the 32-year-old singer responded to a fan's query about a potential collaboration with the former One Direction member. She said, “Love his voice, man, We actually have a duet that didn’t come out but still.”

Without providing more details, she moved on to the next set of questions. It's not entirely clear why the duet was scrapped, but there doesn't seem to be any animosity between them.