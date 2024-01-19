Wizards of Waverly Place sequel: Release date, cast, all about Selena Gomez starrer

Disney Channel has officially ordered a pilot for a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel, bringing back beloved siblings Alex (Selena Gomez) and Justin Russo (David Henrie) for a whole new chapter in their magical lives. On Thursday, Gomez posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Story featuring her and Henrie's characters sitting on the couch in their New York City apartment, hinting at a new chapter in their well-known show. Selena Gomez and Henrie are set to reprise their iconic roles in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place sequel(Selena Gomez's Instagram)

Wizards of Waverly Place sequel confirmed

A decade after the original series came to a charming close, Gomez and Henrie are set to reprise their iconic roles, this time as adults navigating the twists and turns of family, careers, and of course, magic as per variety. Confirming the same, singer/actress, Selena Gomez also took to her social media to share a nostalgic photo and wrote, “We are back.” Take a look.

Plot of the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

As per the official description, the show “picks up after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife (Gianopulos) and two sons (one of whom will be played by Thiele). But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard (Brown) in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

Wizards of Waverly Place sequel cast

Apart from Selena and Henrie, other cast members include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Is there any release date for Wizards of Waverly Place sequel?

While an official release date is still under wraps, there's no mistaking Disney's eagerness to bring back Wizards of Waverly Place. This exciting revival aligns perfectly with Disney Branded Television's plan to revitalize Disney Channel with a focus on heartwarming multi-cam sitcoms.

What role will Selena play in the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel?

Selena Gomez is acting as an executive producer for the series alongside David Henrie, in addition to playing Alex again. Additionally participating as an executive producer is Gary Marsh, a former highly regarded creative executive at Disney Channels who was discovered during an open casting call in Dallas.