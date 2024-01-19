BTS’ Jungkook looks unrecognisable: Drops first official update from military post enlistment

BTS’ Jungkook has recently completed his basic military training alongside Jimin. This comes shortly after RM and Taehyung were designated as 'Elite' soldiers in their recent graduation ceremony. Both the crooner of Seven and the singer of Filter successfully finished their training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center, officially starting their active military duty. Fresh photos have surfaced, depicting both idols in military uniforms as they begin this phase of their service. Photos of Jungkook's military duty completion ceremony shared on social media(Bighit Music, Nate Pann)

BTS’ Jungkook’s first update post enlistment

Following his graduation ceremony from military basic camp, Jungkook shared an update with fans on Weverse. He expressed a single word, "Unity!" This marks his initial official communication with ARMY after enlisting, and fans were thrilled to see that Jungkook is in good spirits.

BTS’ Jungkook military pictures

After the initial training phase involving RM and V, fans were eagerly awaiting the second set of pictures, featuring Jungkook and Jimin, and the moment has arrived. Jungkook commenced his basic training in December 2023 at the ROK Army's 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and has now successfully completed it. Take a look.

Unidentified accounts on social media shared photos of Jungkook at his military duty completion ceremony, even though they were not officially released. The blogger specified that her son's friend held a position as an assistant leader in the army, explaining why Jungkook appeared to be of a lower rank. Furthermore, they refuted any suggestions that the photos might have been edited.

Jimin’s military pictures

Unlike RM and V military pictures and videos of Jungkook and Jimin were not shared officially. However, Jimin's dad shared a peek of an important moment in the BTS member's military journey on his cafe's official social media. He also shared a heartfelt note alongside. The note read, “Hello, I'm ZM-illennial, Did you all bring your umbrellas? Like it's going to rain soon. It's cloudy. For those who were waiting for the news of the rain, I'd like to send my comfort to those who were worried, and I hope you have a moist day.

The note further added, “If it's long, if it's short, it's a five-week completion ceremony, It's over. Thanks to ARMY's support and love, 1 year and 5 months can be a long time, but it can be a short time. Spring rain, rainy rain, showers, and heavy rain will be next to you

ARMY gave me a lot of strength

I heartily thank you.”