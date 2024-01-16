Watch: BTS V & RM earn top honours at military graduation - chosen as ‘Elite’ trainees

BTS’ RM and V have successfully completed their training at Nonsan Training Centre and were recognized for their exceptional performance! Following this, they will proceed to their duties at the training camp. The clips from the recruit training graduation ceremony showcase the singers receiving their honours. This marks both BTS members as two of the six elite graduate trainees recognized for their exceptional performance. BTS’ RM and V have successfully completed their training at Nonsan Training Centre and were recognized for their exceptional performance(X via Weverse)

BTS V & RM awarded 'elite trainees' at their military graduation

Also read: Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo among first performers announced

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On January 16, a video surfaced showing the singers of Indigo and Layover in military uniforms. Standing in a row, they appeared disciplined and sincere. A press release from Big Hit Music on January 15, 2024, had already informed fans about the upcoming schedule of BTS members Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook.

Overjoyed fans are shedding tears of joy as they witness their idols receiving top honors at the ceremony. Both of them have successfully completed their 5-week military training and will now be stationed according to the guidelines. A fan wrote, “Kim Namjoon.. Leadership is in his blood”, while others commented, “Kim Taehyung along with Kim Namjoon were among the only 6 Elite Trainees at Nonsan. Both of them were awarded for their exceptional skills during the military.”, “Congratulations Kim Namjoon & Kim Taehyung.”

Taehyung is to be transferred to Army General Administration School

Previously, we reported that the Winter Bear singer has chosen to join the Special Task Force of the Army's Capital Defense Command. Following their graduation, the other members will join their respective units. However, as per the reports, in Taehyung's case, since he has enrolled in a special mission unit, he will undergo an additional three-week training course at the Army General Administration School before being assigned to his designated unit.

BTS V and RM to join military duties post-training completion

In an official statement issued on January 15, Bighit announced on Weverse that the four members (RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook) are set to conclude their basic five-week military training on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Subsequently, they will take on their responsibilities at the training camp following the recruit training graduation ceremony.