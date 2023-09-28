Video of Kim Namjoon working out goes viral, ARMY says 'think of our sanity'

A video of BTS leaderKim Namjoon working out has set the internet on fire. Although gym videos of the ARMY have surfaced online in the past, Kim’s outfit has sent the ARMY into a frenzy this time. The video shows RM -- Kim’s stage name – lifting weights shirtless. A video of BTS leader Kim Namjoon working out has set the internet on fire (rkive/Instagram, @charts_k screenshot/X)

RM chose the name ‘Rap Monster’ during his time as an idol trainee, and the name is derived from the title of a song he wrote. In the past, he said that he had a love-hate relationship with the name as he felt like it was not exactly chosen forbeing of "incredible value" to him.

He formally changed his stage name to ‘RM’ in November 2017, as ‘Rap Monster’ no longer represented him or his music. RM said in an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight that the name "could symbolize many things" and “could have more spectrums to it.”

‘The way I froze’

Among many who shared the video was an X profile named BTS Charts & Translations. People in the comment section erupted, with one user saying, “What's with namjoon these days he need to think of our sanity”. “Umm...yes, this is a very wholesome Happy Chuseok greeting,” one user said, while another wrote, “The way I froze... I can't breath”. “GOD BLESSED MY EYES ONCE AGAIN,” said one user. Another joked, “ain’t no way i need everyone to stop looking at my man”. “blessed with side view of namtiddies, today is gonna be a good day for me,” said one user.

“Kim Namjoon, he decided to give us the best present for Chuseok,” one user wrote, while another said, “Thank you joon I have the best Chuseok ever”. One user wrote, “SO DAMN HOT WTF IS THIS NAMJOON KIM”. “it’s our chuseok gift fo him to us. !! he is like fun n enjoy !!” wrote another. “this man gonna be the end of me,” one user said, while another wrote, “I'm gonna have a beautiful day”.