Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo among first performers announced

The Recording Academy unveiled the initial three artists scheduled to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Music’s hottest young queens, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, have been crowned the first performers for the 66th annual Grammy Awards. As per the organizers, these three superstars will undoubtedly bring their distinct brand of fire to the prestigious Crypto.com Arena stage on Feb. 4. The disclosure took place during the fourth quarter of Monday, January 15, AFC wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. Olivia Rodrigo performs during the MTV Video Music Awards in a stylish pink bralette, matching mini skirt, white heeled boots, minimal glam, and open tresses. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Grammys 2024 first performers lineup announced

Whether it's Eilish's enchanting singing casting a spell, Lipa's energetic dominance on the dance floor, or Rodrigo's raw lyrical confessions tugging at our heartstrings one thing’s for sure: this initial lineup of performers promises an exciting Grammy show. Notably, these three women have collectively earned 13 Grammys, winning in key categories like Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

For the unversed, both Olivia and Billie are among the most nominated artists of the night with 6 Grammy nods each. Solána Imani Rowe aka SZA is leading the nominations list with 9 nods in total. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and Serban Ghenea are all up for 7 nominations each.

Billie Eilish 2024 Grammy nominations

Billie Eilish's breakout song What Was I Made For? from the film Barbie has made a splash at the 2024 Grammys, racking up a staggering six nominations. Five of these nods, including the Record and Song of the Year categories, celebrate the song's impact on the music industry. Additionally, Eilish's powerful collaboration with Labrinth, Never Felt So Alone from the hit series Euphoria, is recognized in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. This comes after she bagged one Golden Globe Award for What Was I Made For?

Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Grammy Nominations

The American singer-songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. Her nominations include Album of the Year (for her second album Guts), Record of the Year (Vampire), Song of the Year (Vampire), Best Pop Vocal Album (Guts), Best Pop Solo Performance (Vampire), and Best Rock Song (Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl).

Grammys 2024 host

Returning for the fourth time in a row is Trevor Noah, set to host the Grammys while also being a Grammy nominee himself this year. He has been nominated in the Best Comedy Album category for “I Wish You Would.”

When and Where to watch Grammys 2024

The Grammy Awards are coming back to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4 at 8:00 p.m. PT. You can watch it live on the CBS Television Network and stream it on Paramount+.