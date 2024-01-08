Golden Globes Awards 2024: Billie Eilish redefines red carpet glam with unconventional oversized workwear ensemble. Pics

Billie Eilish is known for her expressive and daring fashion sense, and whenever the global pop sensation attends an event, she makes sure to turn heads with her exquisite and over-the-top looks. The 81st Golden Globe Awards have kicked off with the most popular global celebrities gracing the red carpet in glamorous outfits. Billie's Global Globes look was no different and is sure to steal your heart as the singer ditched gowns and dresses in favour of a unique formal tie and shirt look that tapped into the oversized clothing trend. Her stunning red carpet look cements her status as a Gen Z style icon. Scroll down to find out more about her head-turning appearance. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Selena Gomez transforms into a glamorous vision in ruby red Armani Privé gown, wins hearts ) Golden Globes: Billie Eilish redefines red carpet glam with unique workwear look(File photo)

Billie Eilish stuns in oversized blazer and khaki skirt

Billie Eilish eschewed Barbiecore for a fun twist on workwear at the 2024 Golden Globes. Her stylish look featured a Peter Pan collar top adorn with white and blue stripes, which she paired with an oversized black blazer. For added drama, she teamed her look with a khaki flared skirt by Willy Chavarria. Her look, which perfectly blends colours and fabrics, serves as a perfect lesson in how to rock the oversized trend with ease. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish and more, here's who wore what )

What also caught the attention of fashionistas were the accessories the singer used to enhance her look. Bellie opted for pink socks and paired them with black Mary Jane heels, which added a touch of elegance to her look. The addition of a black bow tie and a pair of transparent glasses completed the look. Keeping her make-up minimal to allow her outfit to take centre stage, Bellie opted for nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks, dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. With her red highlighter hair pulled back and tied into a neat bun, she completed her head-turning look.