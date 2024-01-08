Golden Globe Awards 2024: Selena Gomez transforms into a glamorous vision in ruby red Armani Privé gown, wins hearts

Attention fashionistas! The 81st Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off and we just can't stay still as some of the world's most popular stars are making their way onto the red carpet. Selena Gomez is one of the most anticipated celebrities on the list and ever since the popular American singer and actress hit the red carpet, her fans have been going gaga over her look. She went viral for her stunning look, which shed all glam doll vibes in a shiny red gown. With a massive Instagram following of 429 million, her posts are going viral on social media, receiving tons of likes and comments from her adorable followers who just can't stop gushing over her look. Scroll down to see what Selena wore. (Also read: Golden Globe Awards: Jennifer Lopez in pink gown with giant roses supports Ben Affleck at the Golden Globes 2024 ) Golden Globe Awards: Selena Gomez turns glam doll in ruby red Armani Privé Gown(File photo)

Selena Gomez Stuns in Ruby Red Armani Privé Dress

Selena Gomez's red carpet look is sure to steal your heart, as the stylish diva wore a beautiful bespoke Giorgio Armani Privé gown. Her outfit features a luxurious satin fabric, a vibrant ruby red colour, a halter neckline, a chic cut-out detail at the top, black crystal embroidered flowers adorning the bodice and a black belt at the waist. The asymmetric hemline of her gown added a touch of drama to her look, making it a complete showstopper. Let's take a moment to admire her incredible beauty, but be careful as you may not be able to look away.

In terms of accessories, Selena opted for sparkling diamond jewellery, including stacked statement rings on her fingers, layered bracelets on her wrist, a pair of diamond drop earrings and maroon pump heels that perfectly complemented her look. Her minimalist make-up look included a cat-eye eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, smudged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, luminous highliner and a shade of nude lipstick. With her lustrous locks tied up in a neat bun, she looked like a real glam doll.