Selena Gomez stuns in Rahul Mishra's purple custom dress inspired by iris flower at Rare Impact Fund Gala. Check pics

Selena Gomez stunned on the red carpet as she arrived in a Rahul Mishra Couture dress at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Gala in Los Angeles. After turning heads in a dazzling silver gown at the inaugural ceremony of the event, Selena stunned everyone by looking like a beautiful purple flower in Rahul Mishra's attire. Indian designers including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta and others are making their mark on the global level and among them, Rahul Mishra reigns supreme. From showing his mesmerising collections at Paris Fashion Week to international celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid wearing his stunning creations, the designer is definitely leaving his mark on the global fashion scene. His custom-made creation for Selena is a true piece of art. Scroll down to find out more. (Also read: Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show proves she is fashion IT Girl in daring front-slit gown: Pics, videos ) Selena Gomez stuns in Rahul Mishra's purple iris dress at Rare Impact Fund Gala.(Instagram)

Selena Gomez Stuns in Rahul Mishra's Purple Iris Dress

For her enchanting appearance, Selena chose a custom-made amethyst purple 'Iris' dress from Rahul Mishra's Couture Fall 2023 collection. The gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline and intricate hand embroidery that beautifully mimics the delicate petals of an iris flower. This meticulously crafted garment features 18 petals embellished with detailed resham and chenille thread, sequins, glass beads, bugle beads, badla and silver zari. The dress also features a motif representing Munir Ahmed, a dedicated member of Rahul Mishra's team for over ten years.

In terms of accessories, Selena kept it simple and let the dress do all the talking. She elegantly paired the gown with metallic lilac strappy heels and made a statement with silver geometric earrings. With the assistance of celebrity makeup artist Melissa Murdick, Selena showcased a makeup look featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-enhanced lashes, rosy cheeks, and a nude glossy lipstick shade. To complete her stunning appearance, Selena unveiled her new haircut, expertly styled by celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino.

Rahul Mishra's enchanting purple iris gown was from Mishra's FW23 collection and featured a voluminous silhouette with delicate floral embroidery. (Rahul Mishra)

Selena Gomez is a well-known American singer, actress, and the founder of the popular beauty brand Rare Beauty. In addition to her career in entertainment and beauty, Selena established the Rare Impact Fund as part of her dedication to addressing mental health and promoting self-acceptance. The Rare Impact Fund's ambitious goal is to raise $100 million over the next decade, with the aim of expanding access to mental health services and education for youth worldwide.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!