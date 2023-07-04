Diana Penty kickstarts Paris Couture Week with Rahul Mishra's show, slays in gorgeous plunge-neck bustier and jeans

Actor Diana Penty is among many celebrities attending the ongoing Paris Couture Week. Diana kickstarted the fashion extravaganza with Rahul Mishra's 'We, The People' Couture Fall 2023 collection celebrating the brand's atelier. The star took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the show with her fans and praised Rahul Mishra for his dedication towards his art. Scroll through to check out her post and read her caption. Diana Penty and Rahul Mishra during the designer's Paris Couture Week Show. (Instagram)

Diana Penty attends Rahul Mishra Couture show in Paris

Diana Penty's post from Paris Couture Week features her sitting in the front row for Rahul Mishra's show, clicking a picture with the designer, and posing at the venue while showing off her ensemble from the designer's collection. She shared the post with the caption, "Just had to kick start Paris Couture Week with Indian designer Rahul Mishra. And what an evening it was! So incredible to see our own Rahul get the respect and love he deserves for his outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal work." Check out the pictures and video below.

Diana Penty's outfit decoded

Diana Penty wore an embellished bustier by Rahul Mishra for his Couture show. The black cropped blouse features a risque plunging neckline, a strapless design, midriff-baring hem length, a backless detail, and a bodycon silhouette. Lastly, the gold and silver embellishments, including tassels, sequins and fish-shaped shimmering ornaments, added an oomph factor to the top.

Diana wore the bustier with blue denim jeans featuring a high-rise waist, snug-fitting, flared hem, and frayed design on the trims. She accessorised the outfit with gold and black pumps, an embellished gold clutch bag, a sleek bracelet, tinted sunglasses, statement rings, and dangling earrings.

Lastly, Diana chose mauve lip shade, darkened brows, bold eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle smokey eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touches to her Day 1 Couture Week look.