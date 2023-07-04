Sonam Kapoor brings glam goddess energy to Dior's Paris Haute Couture show, blows husband Anand Ahuja's mind with pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor attended the Christian Dior Autumn-Winter 2023-24 collection during the Paris Haute Couture show in Paris. Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures of her glam goddess look for the occasion, dressed in a beige trench coat and a matching midi dress styled with striking accessories. Sonam's photos garnered love from her fans, including her husband, Anand Ahuja. Scroll through to see her pictures and find what Anand commented. Sonam Kapoor brings glam goddess energy to Dior's Paris Haute Couture show. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's glam goddess avatar for Dior's Paris Haute Couture show

Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled Dior's latest Fall/Winter couture collection during the Paris Haute Couture show at the Musee Rodin. Many celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike, were part of the fashion extravaganza. Sonam Kapoor graced the event in a beige ensemble and shared pictures of her look on Instagram. She captioned her post, "What a stunning show @mariagraziachiuri thank you for inviting me @dior." Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor, styled the star for the occasion. Check out her photos below.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam's fans react to the glamorous look

Sonam's pictures got much love from her fans on social media. Anand Ahuja was left speechless by the glamorous look and dropped face exhaling, heart eye and heart emojis under the post. Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. A fan commented, "Global Fashion Icon." Another wrote, "This look is perfection." A user remarked, "Fashion Queen." Another wrote. "OG fashion queen! Show them how to slay girl."

Sonam Kapoor's Dior look decoded

Sonam Kapoor's Dior outfit for the Dior shows features a beige-coloured midi dress styled with a matching trench coat. The dress has noodle straps, a layered design on the torso, a pin-up design on the waist, cinched waist, and a midi-length flowy skirt. She styled it with a matching coat featuring notch lapel collars, a front opening with contrast black button closures, and full-length sleeves.

Sonam styled the ensemble with a black hat embroidered with lace, a Dior top handle bag, and heeled loafers. She chose striking gold jewellery, including statement rings, a watch, ear cuffs, and earrings from Dior and Repossi. Lastly, open locks, bold smoky eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, and a light contoured dewy base completed the glam picks.