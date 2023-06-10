Sonam Kapoor struts the streets of London like her personal runway in a stylish grey plunge-neck look: All pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on June 9 with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu, at their home in London. Sonam received several wishes from her family and friends from the industry on social media. Her sister, Rhea Kapoor, also showered the star with love by posting pictures from a photoshoot that showed her strutting the London streets like her personal runway, dressed in a sensational grey ensemble. Scroll through to check out Sonam's pictures. Sonam Kapoor poses in a stylish grey plunge-neck look for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Why Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor will always be the Queens of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet)

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a grey ensemble

On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, Rhea Kapoor posted pictures of the star from a recent photoshoot and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my best friend. I probably don't say it enough, but I have the best big sister in the world. Generous, loving, fiercely loyal and fearless. My muse forever, @sonamkpoor. Working the streets of london like her own personal runway." The pictures show the birthday girl dressed in an Edward Crutchley ensemble. Read our download on her look below.

Sonam chose an oversized pullover featuring a relaxed fitting, a plunging V neckline, ribbed details on the trims, and a long silhouette. She styled the sweater with a matching grey-coloured skirt that comes with a midi-length hem. a risque thigh-high slit on the front, and a billowy fitting.

Sonam completed her ensemble with a matching cardigan featuring an open front, droopy shoulders, full-length sleeves, oversized fitting, and side pockets.

The star accessorised the co-ord ensemble with off-white pointed heel boots, a beige bag, a quirky statement-making gemstone-adorned necklace, hoop earrings, matching rings, and retro-inspired sunglasses.

Lastly, Sonam chose nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, kohl-lined eyes, and pop-up pink nails for the glam picks. A centre-parted open silky hairdo gave the finishing touch to her stylish avatar.