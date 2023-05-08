Sonam Kapoor stuns in floral gown for King Charles III's Coronation Concert: 'Historic moments call for fashion moments'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor was among a long list of celebrities who attended King Charles III's Coronation Concert. After the coronation ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Concert took place at Windsor Castle on the East Lawn of the castle's grounds. Sonam gave a spoken word performance introducing Steve Winwood and the Commonwealth virtual choir at the event. For the occasion, she chose a floor-length printed gown designed by two of her favourite designers - Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead - from the two countries - India and the UK - she calls home. Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles III's Coronation Concert in a printed gown. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor at King Charles III's Coronation Concert

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor attended King Charles' Coronation Concert and shared pictures of the bespoke ensemble she wore. "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #CoronationConcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home," she captioned the post. She chose a printed off-white floor-length gown for the Coronation Concert, co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. Check out the pictures below.

Sonam's bespoke floor-length gown features an off-the-shoulder neckline flaunting her décolletage, a band detail around the shoulders that framed the corseted bodice, extending into a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats, a cinched waistline, and a floor-length hem.

According to Vogue, Emilia Wickstead designed the gown, and Anamika Khanna contributed the Calico-inspired print to give the ensemble a perfect finish to shine at the Coronation Concert. Additionally, Anamika Khanna took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century Calico prints which were a commodity commonly traded between India and the UK in the yesteryears.

Meanwhile, Sonam accessorised the floor-length gown with dainty earrings, a statement ring, and high heels. In the end, Sonam chose side-parted wavy open locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, glossy blush lip shade, light contouring, dewy base, and beaming highlighter.