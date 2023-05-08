Natasha Poonawalla attends King Charles III's coronation concert in sheer nude saree and embellished bodysuit. All pics

King Charles III's coronation concert took place at Windsor Castle on the East Lawn of the castle's grounds. A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take centre stage in a star-studded event featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Sonam Kapoor, and others. Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla also attended the ceremony, dressed in a sheer nude saree and an embellished bodysuit that mixed Indian and Western sartorial elements in a beautifully orchestrated fusion. Natasha also shared pictures of her look on Instagram. Keep scrolling to check it out. Natasha Poonawalla attended King Charles III's coronation concert.

Natasha Poonawalla attends King Charles III's coronation concert

On Monday, Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share pictures of her high-fashion and glamorous look for King Charles III's coronation concert. She captioned the photos, "Coronation festivities...Loved meeting the King and Queen at the gorgeous Windsor palace...thank you for a spectacular evening - the stunning [sunset] behind the palace and fun concert! Happiest to see @katyperry perform and speak of the work of the British Asian Trust in Child trafficking. Mixed n matched @burberry by @riccardotisci17 and a saree. British Asian." Natasha chose a sheer nude-coloured net saree by an unknown designer and draped it over an embellished bodysuit from Burberry by Riccardo Tisci. See the post below.

Natasha's Burberry bodysuit comes in a nude shade and a bodycon fitting that hugged her body like a second skin. It also features shimmering diamantes embellished in floral patterns and Burberry 'B' logo, a high-rise neckline, full-length sleeves, and black print. A see-through nude net saree - draped all over the body with the pallu forming a floor-sweeping train - completed the ensemble.

Natasha accessorised the ensemble with nude-coloured block high heels, diamond earrings, and statement rings. In the end, Natasha chose an Audrey Hepburn-style messy updo, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.