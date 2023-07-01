Real silver and gold wires, 108 colours of Resham: Sonam Kapoor's India Global Forum saree is work of art. Read details

Actor and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor attended the India Global Forum fireside chat with author Amish Tripathi at the Nehru Centre at South Audley Street in London. Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures of her royal look for the event in a luxurious saree by Pankaj S Heritage, a revivalist brand striving to revive the rich legacy of Indian textile heritage by creating Museum Quality Textiles. Scroll through to see Sonam's pictures from the photoshoot. Sonam Kapoor's India Global Forum saree is work of art. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor's luxurious saree for India Global Forum in London

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of her resplendent saree with the caption, "Went for the India global forum fireside chat with dearest @authoramish at the gorgeous Nehru Centre at South Audley street. Representing in a lovely saree by a talented designer @pankai_s_heritage." Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor, styled her for the event. Celebrity stylist Bidipto Das also posted Sonam's images in the regal look and shared all the intricate details which created the star's six yards. Read all the details below.

Real silver and gold wires, 108 colours of Resham

According to Bidipto Das's post, Sonam's gold and bronze Gulkari or Ektaar embroidered saree is called Van Vaibhav or "Splendor of the forest". It is "embroidered using real silver and gold wires along with 108 colours of Resham in Srinagar". Additionally, the base textile is Dhakai Tissue from Murshidabad, Bengal, and the border is real Zari Kora weaved in Varanasi. Read more details in Bidipto's post below.

Sonam Kapoor's saree look decoded

Sonam's gold bronze saree comes embroidered in intricate details reminiscent of a forest scenery with greenery, birds, and animals. She wore it with round-neck blouse details with a similar forest-inspired panorama. An animal print shawl, draped elegantly on her shoulder, completed Sonam's look.

Sonam accessorised the traditional ensemble with emerald drop earrings, statement gold rings, and high heels. A centre-parted sleek bun, smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, blushed cheekbones, contoured face, and beaming highlighter gave the finishing touch.