Loved Sonam Kapoor's bold red dress for London birthday bash with Anand Ahuja and son Vayu? Find its cost inside

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday at her London home in Notting Hill. Sonam took to Instagram to share pictures from the intimate celebrations with her loved ones featuring her husband, Anand Ahuja, son, Vayu, and close friends. "My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in a red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents #9thjune #gemini #birthdaygirl," the star captioned her post. She wore a red dress to the party. If you loved the look, we have all the details. Scroll through to find out more. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor struts the streets of London like her personal runway in a stylish grey plunge-neck look: All pics) Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday with Anand Ahuja, Vayu, and her friends in London. (Instagram)

What is the price of Sonam Kapoor's dress?

Sonam Kapoor slipped into a bright red maxi dress for her birthday party. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Costarellos and is called the Ember Pleated Silk Chiffon Gown in Red. Adding it to your summer collection will cost you ₹1,83,510 (USD 2,225).

The dress Sonam Kapoor wore for her birthday party. (editorialist.com)

Sonam Kapoor's red-coloured birthday dress decoded

Sonam's bright red-coloured tulle chiffon maxi dress comes with a see-through silhouette, a high neckline, intricate lace embroidery done on the neckline, shoulders and near the knees, full-length billowy sleeves, a pleated design, floor-sweeping hem, and a relaxed fitting to give a dreamy touch.

Sonam accessorised the ensemble with black strappy high heels and minimal jewels, including hoop earrings adorned with floral charms, flower-shaped gold hair ornaments, and rings. Lastly, she chose nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks. A centre-parted half-tied wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in Blind. She plays a blind woman in the film and will be seen investigating a murder mystery. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.