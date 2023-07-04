Rahul Mishra presents Indian artisans' work at Haute Couture Week in Paris: All pics, videos inside

Delhi-based fashion designer Rahul Mishra shined at Haute Couture Week in Paris highlighting Indian artisans' work on the ramp. On Monday, he showcased his "WE, THE PEOPLE" collection on Day 1 of the Haute Couture Week in Paris. The collection is about the artisans at the atelier that Mishra, in his own way, wants to thank for all his success. From lehengas to sarees, Mishra's Haute collection had a desi element in some or another way. Rahul Mishra presents Indian artisans' work at Haute Couture Week in Paris. (AFP)

Take a look at the snippets:

2023 truly has been his year. In April, he grabbed headlines for dressing up Zendaya in a blue sari for the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai.

Fashion lovers gave a shoutout to Rahul over his Haute collection. "Omgg fully obsessed with the hand embroidery of karigars," a social media user commented. "Amazing," wrote another one. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi attends her 'idol' Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in sizzling black outfit, goes crazy in viral video: Watch)

The fashion week kickstarted on Monday. Several stars arrived in style to witness the fashion gala.

Rapper Cardi B attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in a dramatic feathered look. She wowed the crowds in head-to-toe Schiaparelli -- a custom look designed for her by the brand's creative director Daniel Roseberry -- wearing an oversized black feathered bolero, teamed with a black corseted gown with gold stitching at the bodice and gold buttons down the back, People reported.

Actor Sonam Kapoor too marked her presence on day one of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024. She oozed glamour as she attended a Christian Dior fashion show.

She opted for a chic and classy beige Dior trench coat with a beige A-line dress, black brogue shoes with tassels and a black page boy hat for the fashion gala.