close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Olivia Rodrigo excited about 6 Grammy nominations, says, "It's just such an honour"

Olivia Rodrigo excited about 6 Grammy nominations, says, "It's just such an honour"

ANI |
Jan 06, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Olivia Rodrigo is ecstatic about her accomplishment. At the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter said it is "such an honour" to be nominated for six Grammy Awards, according to People.

Los Angeles [US], January 6 (ANI): Actor Olivia Rodrigo is ecstatic after being nominated for six Grammy Awards. At the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' in Los Angeles, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter said it was "such an honour," according to People.

HT Image
HT Image

"Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honour and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way," Rodrigo told People. "I'm very grateful."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The star also said that seeing so many friends nominated is "half the fun." She added, "Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love."

"Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited," Rodrigo tells PEOPLE. "I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love."

Rodrigo has been nominated for six Grammys, including record of the year for "Vampire," album of the year for Guts, song of the year for "Vampire," best Pop solo performance for "Vampire," best pop vocal album for Guts, and best rock song for "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl."

The 66th Grammy Awards will be place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The three-time Grammy winner's song "Can't Catch Me Now," which was published earlier this month, is also featured on the soundtrack for 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

"I love everything Hunger Games," Rodrigo tells PEOPLE. "I love the books, I love the movies, and I really love the soundtracks. It's such an honor to be asked to write this song, and I'm very excited to be here."

At the event, Rodrigo was dressed in a black shimmering gown that featured floral embellishments. She attended the party alongside her friend, singer-songwriter Conan Gray and the beaming pair posed together on the red carpet, reported People.(ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out