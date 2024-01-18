2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations: Taylor Swift gets most nods, BTS' Jungkook up for K-pop Artist of the Year

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will air live from the venue on Fox on April 1. The nominations list, which was announced earlier today, saw Taylor Swift leading the way with nine nods. Following the Cruel Summer hitmaker, are Jelly Roll, 21 Savage, and SZA with eight nods each and Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations. Taylor Swift and BTS' Jungkook get multiple nods at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

This year, the prestigious music awards show has introduced five new categories to recognise the success of K-pop artists. Here is the full list of nominees:

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Full List of Nominations

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards (AFP)

Song of the Year

Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez

Creepin’ – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

Dance The Night – Dua Lipa

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill – SZA

Last Night- Morgan Wallen

Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Song of the Year (New)

Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez

Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill – SZA

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Artist of the Year (New)

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Drake

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift

Usher

Duo/Group of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

Best Collaboration

All My Life – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Barbie World (with Aqua) – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Boy’s a liar Pt.2 – PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Calm Down- Rema and Selena Gomez

Creepin’– Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage

Thank God – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B

TQG – Karol G and Shakira

Best New Artist (Pop)

David Kushner

Doechii

Jelly Roll

Rema

Stephen Sanchez

Country Song of the Year

Fast Car – Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson

Last Night – Morgan Wallen

Rock and A Hard Place – Bailey Zimmerman

Thank God – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Jungkook(Photo by Twitter/RituKookie)

K-pop Artist of the Year (New)

(G)I-DLE

Jungkook

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year (New)

Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) – ATEEZ

Cupid (Twin Version)- FIFTY FIFTY

S-Class – Stray Kids

Seven Jungkook ft. Latto

Super Shy – NewJeans

Best New Artist (K-pop) (New)

BOYNEXTDOOR

NewJeans

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Artist (Country)

Corey Kent

Jackson Dean

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

All My Life- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

fukumean- Gunna

Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage

Tomorrow 2- GloRilla with Cardi B

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Gunna

Lil Durk

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

Doechii

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Young Nudy

R&B Song of the Year

Creepin’- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

CUFF IT- Beyoncé

Good Good– Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Snooze- SZA

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

SZA

Usher

Best African Music Artist

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Best New Artist (R&B)

Coco Jones

Fridayy

Kenya Vaun

October London

Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year

Lost – Linkin Park

Love From The Other Side – Fall Out Boy

One More Time- Blink-182

Rescued- Foo Fighters

This Is Why- Paramore

Alternative Artist of the Year

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

Noah Kahan

Metallica

Rock Song of the Year

72 Seasons – Metallica

Dead Don’t Die- Shinedown

Lost – Linkin Park

Need A Favor – Jelly Roll

Rescued – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Foo Fighters

Jelly Roll

Metallica

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

10:35- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae

Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

Padam Padam– Kylie Minogue

Praising You – Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim

Strangers – Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Illenium

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

La Bachata – Manuel Turizo

La Bebe (remix) – Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Lala- Myke Towers

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53- Shakira and Bizarrap

TQG- Karol G and Shakira

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Bad Gyal

GALE

Mora

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Bebe Dame- Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera

Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Indispensable – Carin León

Qué Onda Perdida – Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel

Qué Vuelvas- Carin León and Grupo Frontera

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Carin León

El Fantasma

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Gabito Ballesteros

Gerardo Coronel

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Producer of the Year

Carter Lang

Dan Nigro

Jack Antonoff

Kid Harpoon

Rob Bisel

Songwriter of the Year

Aldae

Ashley Gorley

J Kash

Jack Antonoff

Michael Ross Pollack

Miley Cyrus has shared an emotional new song and video; Used to be Young.

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

Dial Drunk- Noah Kahan

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

Greedy- Tate McRae

Houdini- Dua Lipa

Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift

Last Night- Morgan Wallen

Lovin On Me- Jack Harlow

Nonsense- Sabrina Carpenter

Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat

vampire- Olivia Rodrigo

Water- Tyla

What Was I Made For?- Billie Eilish

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

3D- Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow

Dance The Night- Dua Lipa

FLOWER- JISOO

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

I’m Good (Blue) – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Kill Bill- SZA

La Bebe (Remix)- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat

Seven- Jung Kook ft. Latto

TQG- Karol G and Shakira

vampire- Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For?- Billie Eilish

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Alex Warren

David Kushner

Flyana Boss

Gracie Abrams

Jessie Murph

Megan Moroney

Natalie Jane

Noah Kahan

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee – Coldplay

Carianne Older – Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst – Jonas Brothers

David Lehr – Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson

Mason Poole – Beyoncé

Matty Vogel – Misterwives

Ravie B – Adele

Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Collide (Sped Up Remix)- Justine Skye

Cruel Summer- Taylor Swift

Cupid (Twin Version)- FIFTY FIFTY

Daylight- David Kushner

Her Way (Sped Up)- Party Next Door

If We Ever Broke Up- Mae Stephens

Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat

Water- Tyla

What It Is (Solo Version)- Doechii

What Was I Made For?- Billie Eilish

Favourite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category (New)

j-hope, IN THE BOX

Love To Love You, Donna Summer

Louis Tomlinson, All of Those Voices

Prince: The Final Secret

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Save Me, Jelly Roll

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TLC Forever

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift is adding one more accolade to her repertoire this year: a resolution recognizing 2023 as the Taylor Swift era in her home state of Pennsylvania. The resolution passed the state House of Representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 13. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Beyoncé

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favourite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category (New)

GOLDEN – Jung Kook

In Pieces– Chlöe

Layover – V

Lucky – Megan Moroney

Mirror – Lauren Spencer Smith

My 21st Century Blues – Raye

Religiously – Bailey Zimmerman

Snow Angel – Reneé Rapp

Tyler Hubbard – Tyler Hubbard