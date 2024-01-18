2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations: Taylor Swift gets most nods, BTS' Jungkook up for K-pop Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift leads the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, BTS star Jungkook gets nod for K-pop Artist of the Year, check out full list of nominees..
The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will air live from the venue on Fox on April 1. The nominations list, which was announced earlier today, saw Taylor Swift leading the way with nine nods. Following the Cruel Summer hitmaker, are Jelly Roll, 21 Savage, and SZA with eight nods each and Olivia Rodrigo with seven nominations.
This year, the prestigious music awards show has introduced five new categories to recognise the success of K-pop artists. Here is the full list of nominees:
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Full List of Nominations
Song of the Year
Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez
Creepin’ – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill – SZA
Last Night- Morgan Wallen
Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Song of the Year (New)
Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez
Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill – SZA
Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Artist of the Year (New)
Doja Cat
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo
Shakira
SZA
Taylor Swift
Usher
Duo/Group of the Year
Blink-182
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Paramore
Parmalee
Best Collaboration
All My Life – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Barbie World (with Aqua) – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
Boy’s a liar Pt.2 – PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Calm Down- Rema and Selena Gomez
Creepin’– Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage
Thank God – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B
TQG – Karol G and Shakira
Best New Artist (Pop)
David Kushner
Doechii
Jelly Roll
Rema
Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year
Fast Car – Luke Combs
Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
Last Night – Morgan Wallen
Rock and A Hard Place – Bailey Zimmerman
Thank God – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Country Artist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
K-pop Artist of the Year (New)
(G)I-DLE
Jungkook
NCT Dream
Seventeen
Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year (New)
Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) – ATEEZ
Cupid (Twin Version)- FIFTY FIFTY
S-Class – Stray Kids
Seven Jungkook ft. Latto
Super Shy – NewJeans
Best New Artist (K-pop) (New)
BOYNEXTDOOR
NewJeans
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Best New Artist (Country)
Corey Kent
Jackson Dean
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
All My Life- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
fukumean- Gunna
Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage
Tomorrow 2- GloRilla with Cardi B
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Drake
Future
Gunna
Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
Doechii
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Young Nudy
R&B Song of the Year
Creepin’- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
CUFF IT- Beyoncé
Good Good– Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
On My Mama – Victoria Monét
Snooze- SZA
R&B Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
SZA
Usher
Best African Music Artist
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Best New Artist (R&B)
Coco Jones
Fridayy
Kenya Vaun
October London
Victoria Monét
Alternative Song of the Year
Lost – Linkin Park
Love From The Other Side – Fall Out Boy
One More Time- Blink-182
Rescued- Foo Fighters
This Is Why- Paramore
Alternative Artist of the Year
Blink-182
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
Bad Omens
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Lovejoy
Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year
72 Seasons – Metallica
Dead Don’t Die- Shinedown
Lost – Linkin Park
Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
Rescued – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year
Disturbed
Foo Fighters
Jelly Roll
Metallica
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
10:35- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae
Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
Padam Padam– Kylie Minogue
Praising You – Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim
Strangers – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Illenium
Kylie Minogue
Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
La Bachata – Manuel Turizo
La Bebe (remix) – Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Lala- Myke Towers
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53- Shakira and Bizarrap
TQG- Karol G and Shakira
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G
Manuel Turizo
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Bad Gyal
GALE
Mora
Yng Lvcas
Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Bebe Dame- Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Indispensable – Carin León
Qué Onda Perdida – Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
Qué Vuelvas- Carin León and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Calibre 50
Carin León
El Fantasma
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Gabito Ballesteros
Gerardo Coronel
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
Peso Pluma
Producer of the Year
Carter Lang
Dan Nigro
Jack Antonoff
Kid Harpoon
Rob Bisel
Songwriter of the Year
Aldae
Ashley Gorley
J Kash
Jack Antonoff
Michael Ross Pollack
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
Dial Drunk- Noah Kahan
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Greedy- Tate McRae
Houdini- Dua Lipa
Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)- Taylor Swift
Last Night- Morgan Wallen
Lovin On Me- Jack Harlow
Nonsense- Sabrina Carpenter
Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat
vampire- Olivia Rodrigo
Water- Tyla
What Was I Made For?- Billie Eilish
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
3D- Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow
Dance The Night- Dua Lipa
FLOWER- JISOO
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
I’m Good (Blue) – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Kill Bill- SZA
La Bebe (Remix)- Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat
Seven- Jung Kook ft. Latto
TQG- Karol G and Shakira
vampire- Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For?- Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
Agnation
ATINY
Barbz
Beyhive
BTS Army
Harries
Livies
Louies
Niallers
Rushers
Selenators
Swifties
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Alex Warren
David Kushner
Flyana Boss
Gracie Abrams
Jessie Murph
Megan Moroney
Natalie Jane
Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
Anna Lee – Coldplay
Carianne Older – Charlie Puth
Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini
Cynthia Parkhurst – Jonas Brothers
David Lehr – Morgan Wallen
Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
Mason Poole – Beyoncé
Matty Vogel – Misterwives
Ravie B – Adele
Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2- PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Collide (Sped Up Remix)- Justine Skye
Cruel Summer- Taylor Swift
Cupid (Twin Version)- FIFTY FIFTY
Daylight- David Kushner
Her Way (Sped Up)- Party Next Door
If We Ever Broke Up- Mae Stephens
Paint The Town Red- Doja Cat
Water- Tyla
What It Is (Solo Version)- Doechii
What Was I Made For?- Billie Eilish
Favourite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category (New)
j-hope, IN THE BOX
Love To Love You, Donna Summer
Louis Tomlinson, All of Those Voices
Prince: The Final Secret
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Save Me, Jelly Roll
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TLC Forever
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Beyoncé
Carrie Underwood
Doja Cat
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Madonna
Måneskin
Sabrina Carpenter
Shania Twain
SZA
Taylor Swift
Favourite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category (New)
GOLDEN – Jung Kook
In Pieces– Chlöe
Layover – V
Lucky – Megan Moroney
Mirror – Lauren Spencer Smith
My 21st Century Blues – Raye
Religiously – Bailey Zimmerman
Snow Angel – Reneé Rapp
Tyler Hubbard – Tyler Hubbard