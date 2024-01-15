Shake it off, NFL! With Taylor Swift in audience, Chiefs vs. Dolphins shatters streaming records

Chiefs vs. Dolphins shattered Peacock’s streaming records on the January 14th game. During Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, the star-studded audience, including pop queen Taylor Swift cheering for boyfriend Kelce, and the intense battle between the two favorite teams at Arrowhead Stadium made the entire game the most-watched event on the streaming service. Adding to the reasons, well, the streamer pulled a subscription card trick as well. Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City(Getty Images via AFP)

Also read: US Box office: Mean Girls musical dominates, Hanuman impresses, where's Aquaman 2?

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Dolphins vs. Chiefs on Peacock sets streaming record

According to Nielsen data mentioned by Messenger, 23 million people streamed the Chiefs' 26-7 victory on Peacock, NFL+, and NBC affiliates in Kansas City and Miami. In total, 27.6 million people watched the game. Moreover, this marked the first NFL playoff game for which viewers had to pay.

Making history as the NFL's first pay-per-view playoff game, fans had to fork over at least $5.99 for a Peacock subscription to join the action. Despite complaints about the cost, the game surpassed the previous viewership record (15.3 million) set on Amazon Prime Video, showcasing its undeniable popularity. Additionally, it drew larger crowds than the Saturday night wild-card playoff games that NBC aired for two of the previous three years.

Also read: Taylor Swift swoops in for epic swag surf with Travis Kelce's mom in viral Chiefs game moment

NBCUniversal reportedly paid a hefty sum to acquire streaming rights

NBCUniversal reportedly paid $110 million for the game's rights. And why? It was an unstoppable spectacle because of the fierce game between the best teams and, of course, Taylor Swift's attendance at the stadium.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium grabbed the top trend

Throughout the day, Taylor Swift remained a top trend on social media, from her arrival in the subzero temperatures of Kansas City to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, to swag surfing for the Chiefs and engaging in conversation with Kelce's mom during Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. The game which ended with the Chiefs' victory, witnessed a significant increase in streaming service subscriptions.