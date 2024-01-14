Taylor Swift swoops in for epic swag surf with Travis Kelce's mom in viral Chiefs game moment

In a viral video that's melting hearts Taylor Swift and none other than Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, were spotted swag surfing together at the recent Chiefs game. They were joined by the crowd cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs against the Dolphins. Their impromptu synchronized ride quickly became the highlight of the day, showcasing that the Cruel Summer singer is bonding quickly and well with her possible future in-laws. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mom bond at Chiefs game(X (Twitter))

Watch Taylor Swift swag surfing for Chiefs

In the biting wind and subzero temperatures of Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift made a striking entrance to witness the NFL Wild Card Playoff. Donning a red puffer jacket adorned with Kelce's name and number, Taylor took her seat beside her boyfriend's mother, Donna Kelce.

Earlier, there was much speculation about Taylor attending the playoff game, especially after she missed the last one due to a scheduling conflict with the Golden Globes. Despite the scrutiny she faced for the Chiefs' recent losses, not only did she show up, but she also added to the festive atmosphere with her swaggy moves while bonding with Donna on the other hand.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mom steal the show at Arrowhead Stadium

Chit-chatting and Chiefs cheers filled the air as Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce hung out at the game. The duo finally had an opportunity to watch the game together after numerous scheduling conflicts. While fans admired their appearance, eagle-eyed observers noticed Swift's hand near her mouth, perhaps to avoid recreating a viral Golden Globes moment, akin to Selena Gomez's.

Earlier Donna told Extra, “I will be in the skybox and so it won’t be too cold.” For the unversed, the temperature is expected to drop to -5°C with a wind chill of -27°C as per weather experts. Donna continued, “But the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”

Taylor Swift has now attended 5 out of 6 Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. During her interview with Time Magazine, the Lover singer said, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.” She continued, “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”