Taylor Swift braves subzero chill to shower love on Kelce and support Chiefs in playoffs: Watch

Amidst the biting wind and subzero temperatures of Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift made a splendid entry to watch the Wild Card Playoff. The Grammy-winning artist, clad in a Chiefs jacket and crimson scarf, transformed into a passionate fan supporting Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff game against the Dolphins. The Cruel Summer singer, who was battling the Cruel Winter, was seen entering the stadium bundled up like a chic Eskimo in a fur-trimmed red puffer jacket. According to reports, it's anticipated that temperatures will decrease to -5°C, with a wind chill of -27°C, as the second half of the game kicks off. GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Lyndsay Bell, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift joins Chiefs nation for playoff clash

Taylor Swift was back at Arrowhead for the fifth time in six games, this time sporting a Chiefs Nike jacket with Kelce's number in prominent display. The pop star even donned a coordinating black outfit under the jacket, mirroring her boyfriend's style.

A video capturing her entrance into the stadium is circulating on the internet, showing her waving at fans who are cheering for her. Swift arrived approximately an hour before the kickoff.

In the last match, the Lover singer was unable to attend due to a prior commitment she had overlapping with the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7. Despite being in California, where the game was held, she faced a scheduling conflict as she was attending the Golden Globes, where her Eras Tour concert film was nominated.

Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game despite Brett Favre's ‘distraction’ remark

Earlier, speaking to TMZ, legendary quarterback Brett Favre, when asked if Swift is a 'distraction,' said, "I think it'll be a distraction if they don't make it to the Super Bowl." He added, “If they don’t win it or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why.” However, the former NFL player, who won the Super Bowl in 1997, is still upbeat about the Chiefs' prospects of making it to the championship game. “Until someone proves me otherwise, I think they’ll go all the way,” he remarked.