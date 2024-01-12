Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan to get engaged on their anniversary this summer: Source

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce have set the rumor mill ablaze with whispers of a summer engagement. While neither has officially confirmed the speculation, sources close to the couple hint at a sparkling ring and a fairytale ending in sight. As per Page Six, the Cruel Summer singer’s camp is abuzz with the rumor that the tinsel town couple, madly in love with each other, might take a step further to strengthen their relationship. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are headed for a summer engagement

Also read: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce roll out in $400k Rolls-Royce after rocking Brittany & Patrick's New Year's

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly getting engaged soon

In December last year, there were widespread speculations about their engagement. Sources suggested that the NFL star might propose during Taylor Swift's birthday, especially as the Lover singer was frequently seen at the Chiefs games. However, recent speculations now indicate that the couple deliberately avoided a winter holiday proposal to prevent it from appearing rushed and impulsive. The source said, “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

Will Travis Kelce propose Taylor Swift on Valentine’s day

Probably not! According to a PageSix source, the Kansas City tight end might not propose to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day for the same reason, as they are cautious about not rushing into things. Even though he expressed feeling pressure about what gift to give her, the insider suggests that the couple has plans in place and will stick to their original timeline.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” insider spilled the details.

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged

As per the buzz and speculations surrounding the couple, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.” While the exact timeline of their love story remains a bit private, the sparks seem to have flown sometime in 2022. By summer 2023, fans were able to get a frequent glimpse of the duo hanging out together. However, it was only during Taylor’s Argentina leg of Era’s tour where the singer confirmed her relationship by publicly kissing Kelce during her concert.

Kelce revealed in a recent interview that they actually connected after he missed a chance to meet her at her Kansas City concert. "Somebody played Cupid," he shared, hinting at a mutual friend who helped facilitate their introduction. Since then they've been seen attending sporting events and social gatherings together.

Swift, 34, expresses gratitude that they had enough time to get to know each other privately, away from the scrutiny of others. She said, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

A source also claimed that the NFL star even asked girlfriend’s dad for the blessing last year. “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”