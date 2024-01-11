Taylor Swift wears Reputation-themed outfit amid outing with Blake Lively in Brooklyn

Taylor Swift is continuing her streak of donning outfits inspired by the theme of her sixth studio album, Reputation. During a recent late-night outing in Brooklyn, New York, with her close friend and Hollywood fame Blake Lively, the 34-year-old pop sensation dazzled in a striking velvety green dress. Fans speculate Swift started dropping easter eggs for her upcoming re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor's Version), with her metallic green Gucci gown during the Golden Globes. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively spotted together in Brooklyn

The Cruel Summer hitmaker and A Simple Favor star were recently spotted together during a girl's night out in Brooklyn, New York. On Wednesday night, the duo stepped out for dinner at Lucali Pizza restaurant in New York City. The Blank Space singer gave an ode to her Reputation album as she sported a pair of $2,450 Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier boots with snake motifs.

One of the prominent aspects of her album is snake, which Swift often showcased during the Reputation tour. The Look What You Made Me Do singer stunned her fans with a giant inflatable snake nicknamed “Karyn.” During the outing, Swift completed the look with a jet-black purse and dazzling gold accessories. She kept her hair down, and her make-up featured her signature red lipstick.

As for Lively, she sported a chic winter look featuring a black, yellow and red striped sweater paired with a beige suede mini skirt and orange heels. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton purse. The duo were joined by their pals Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff. In the pictures from their latest outing, Swift and Lively can be seen looking cheery as they walked through the streets of New York City.